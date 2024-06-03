School closures: Track closings, delays in Western Washington for June 3
SEATTLE - Some Western Washington school districts will be closed or delayed on Monday, June 3 because of a late spring storm. Check the status of your district.
Monday's storm has caused tens of thousands of outages throughout the region.
Gusty winds will continue Monday morning and heavier showers will push in again with a second wave of moisture late Monday into early Tuesday. It will be wet, but not as strong as the first push on Monday.
LATEST: Seattle and Western Washington Weather Forecast
Latest school closings and delays in Washington:
*To search listings below, press CTRL + F and type a keyword. Refresh your browser to see the latest updates.
