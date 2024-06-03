A late-spring wind storm left thousands of customers without power Monday across Western Washington.

The storm, driven by a powerful atmospheric river on Sunday, brought near-record rainfall totals and strong winds throughout the region.

Utility crews are working to restore power, but the widespread nature of the outages means some customers may be without electricity for an extended period. Emergency services are urging residents to avoid any downed power lines. In King County tens of thousands of customers woke up in the dark Monday.

Customers impacted by outages as of 8:30 a.m.:

Puget Sound Energy: 17,374

Seattle City Light: 16,616

Snohomish County PUD: 1,960

Tacoma Public Utilities: 19,870

Fallen trees in Western Washington

After 8 a.m., Eastside Fire and Rescue reported crews at the scene of a downed tree and power lines in the 6100 block of 92nd Avenue Southeast on Mercer Island.

In Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood, there were reports of a tree down and blocking on 15th Avenue East at East Prostpect Street. The Seattle Department of Transportation are asking people to use caution when in the area.

Multiple trees and power lines were down throughout the Snohomish County. Crews responded to a report of a tree into a house with power lines down and a fully-involved fire off 44th Street Northeast in Lake Stevens.

State Route 11 in Bellingham was closed at Soundview Road for a fallen tree. Troopers are at the scene and the Washington Department of Transportation are asking drivers to take alternate routes and prepare for delays.

After 4 a.m. Monday, trees were down on State Route 106 near North Tribal Center Road. It blocked parts of the roadway. Crews cleared the roadway less than an hour later.

Monday's latest forecast

According to FOX 13 meteorologists, the heaviest rain is expected to last into Monday morning and again from Monday night into Tuesday morning. Residents are advised to watch for standing water on the roads and possible localized flooding.

A Flood Watch is in effect until early Wednesday morning, with minor flood stages possible for some of the region's flood-prone rivers. The continuous rain, combined with strong winds, has resulted in numerous downed trees and power lines, exacerbating the power outage situation.

The atmospheric river is expected to continue bringing heavy rain and strong winds through Tuesday morning, with a potential for minor flooding in low-lying areas. Residents in flood-prone areas should be prepared and have an emergency plan in place.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

MORE FOX 13 SEATTLE NEWS:

Federal funding for farmworker housing aims to keep grocery prices down

Family of Tacoma hit-and-run victim calls for improved safety measures along Pacific Avenue

Man, woman injured in gunfight in Seattle's Yesler Terrace neighborhood

Motorcyclist going 141 mph arrested after stopping for gas

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.

