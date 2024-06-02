Crowd waits for hours outside Seattle's Mexican consulate to vote in presidential election

A large crowd gathered outside the Mexican consulate in Seattle on Sunday, with some having to wait hours to cast their vote in Mexico's 2024 presidential election.

The consulate, located on E Roy St. and Harvard Ave. E, was overrun with Mexican voters expressing frustration over the extremely long voting process.

Several people waiting in line told FOX 13 that they got there early in the morning, but made almost no progress by the afternoon.

The polls officially closed at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, with the two leading presidential candidates being Claudia Sheinbaum and Xóchitl Gálvez. Some are calling this election the biggest in Mexico's history, as more than 20,000 local and federal seats are up for grabs.

As the polls came to a close, hundreds were seen chanting outside the Seattle consulate, demanding they get a chance to vote in the election. Seattle Police closed nearby streets.

The process in Seattle was mostly slowed due to an underestimation of voter turnout, as some said there were only four voting machines inside. A spokesperson for the consulate said Sunday "went as planned," as they were only expecting a smaller group of people who had registered to vote ahead of time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

MORE FOX 13 SEATTLE NEWS:

Federal funding for farmworker housing aims to keep grocery prices down

Family of Tacoma hit-and-run victim calls for improved safety measures along Pacific Avenue

Man, woman injured in gunfight in Seattle's Yesler Terrace neighborhood

Motorcyclist going 141 mph arrested after stopping for gas

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.