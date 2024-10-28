Seattle street takeover near Space Needle leads to fireworks attack on police

Seattle Police responded to two separate street takeover events this weekend, one near the Space Needle and the other near T-Mobile Park in Seattle.

In video that FOX 13 Seattle obtained, you can see the illegal racers shoot fireworks at responding police.

The first incident happened on Friday night around 10:18 p.m.

According to authorities, police were called to monitor the street takeover near First Avenue and South Atlantic Street, which is right in front of T-Mobile Park.

Police say a large crowd had formed and some among them tried to incite them to surround patrol cars.

Backup was called in, and police ordered the crowd to disperse.

Authorities say the crowd moved, and when police went to stop the vehicles involved in the street takeover, they sped off and "appear[ed] to have left the city."

Seattle police say shortly after the incident, a similar street takeover was reported in Kent, and then another in Auburn.

On Sunday morning, Seattle Police responded to another illegal take over. This one happened just blocks away from the Space Needle, shutting down the intersection of Clay Street and Third Avenue.

SPD said the illegal racers used publicly available Lime Scooters as a means to barricade the road. In the video we obtained from this incident, you can see two separate times where someone throws a firework toward where the police are staged. The video shows the explosions are within feet of the officers.

SPD also reported one person jumped on the hood of their patrol car, but escaped into the crowd.

SPD said they did not intervene because of the size and hostility of the crowd and because 911 callers only reporting traffic crimes.

Tukwila Police also responded to back-to-back nights of chaos due to illegal racers.

According to TPD, the illegal racers were also shooting fireworks at officers and shining lasers at them as well.

In a Facebook statement, Tukwila Police addressed the illegal racers:

"We want to thank those who not only filmed themselves committing these acts, but also posted said video to social media for us. It makes the follow up work for criminal charges and traffic citations much easier for us."

Neither department reported any arrests.

