Cruise season in Seattle to start this weekend

The 2024 cruise season in Seattle begins this month and the first sailing is this weekend.

On Saturday, the Port of Seattle's Pier 66 will be welcoming its first cruise: Norwegian Bliss – a Norwegian Cruise Line.

From April to October, Seattle will see 275 ships with over 800,000 passengers traveling to Alaska and back.

If you're a passenger who is planning to embark on an adventure this season or just want to plan ahead for crowds along the waterfront and downtown Seattle, here's what to expect.

How long is the 2024 Seattle cruise season?

The season goes from Saturday, April 6 through Monday, October 28.

What are the cruise ships that'll be in Seattle?

There will be several cruise ships in Seattle during the season and the city will be serving eight major cruise lines.

The trips can range between a 5-day cruise. 7 days and 10 days.

Here's a list of the cruises:

Carnival Lumnosa 7-Day Alaska

Carnival Spirit 7-Day Alaska

Celebrity Edge 7-day Alaska

Crown Princess 7-Day Alaska

Discovery Princess 7-Day Alaska

Holland America Eurodam 7-Day Alaska

Holland America Westerdam 7-Day Alaska

Majestic Princess 7-Day Alaska

Norwegian Bliss 7-Day Alaska

Norwegian Encore 7-Day Alaska

Norwegian Jewel 9-Day Alaska

Oceania Regatta 7 and 10-day Alaska

Ovation of the seas 7-Day Alaska

Quantum of the Seas 7-Day Alaska

Seabourn Odyssey

Where are the Seattle cruise ship terminals?

There are two cruise ship terminals – Bell Street Cruise Terminal and Smith Cove Cruise Terminal.

Bell Street Cruise Terminal is located along Seattle's downtown waterfront at Pier 66, which is the home to Cruise Line and Oceania Cruises.

Smith Cove Cruise Terminal is located at the north end of Seattle's waterfront at Pier 91 on Smith Cove, which is in the Interbay neighborhood. Pier 91 serves as a home port for Carnival Cruise Line, Celebrity Cruises, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises and Royal Caribbean.

2024 Seattle cruise season schedule

Here's the 2024 cruise season and the schedule may be subject to change.

April

Saturday, April 6: Norwegian Bliss – Norwegian Cruise Line at Pier 66

Saturday, April 13: Norwegian Bliss – Norwegian Cruise Line at Pier 66

Friday, April 19: Norwegian Sun – Norwegian Cruise Line at Pier 91 *Port of call

Saturday, April 20: Norwegian Bliss – Norwegian Cruise Line at Pier 66

Tuesday, April 23: Carnival Spirit -- Carnival Cruise Line at Pier 91

Saturday, April 27: Norwegian Bliss -- Norwegian Cruise Line at Pier 66

Sunday, April 28: Norwegian Encore – Norwegian Cruise Line at Pier 66

Tuesday, April 30: Zaandam -- Holland-America at Pier 66

Tuesday, April 30: Crown Princess – Princess Cruises at Pier 91 *Port of call

May

Wednesday, May 1: Norwegian Sun – Norwegian Cruise Line at Pier 66

Wednesday, May 1: Carnival Luminosa – Carnival Cruise Line at Pier 91

Saturday, May 4: Norwegian Bliss – Norwegian Cruise Line at Pier 66

Saturday, May 4: Eurodam – Holland America Line at Pier 91

Sunday, May 5: Norwegian Encore – Norwegian Cruise Line at Pier 66

Monday, May 6: Quantum Of The Seas – Royal Caribbean at Pier 91

Tuesday, May 7: Carnival Spirit – Carnival Cruise Line at Pier 91

Thursday, May 9: Carnival Luminosa – Carnival Cruise Line at Pier 91

Friday, May 10: Norwegian Sun – Norwegian Cruise Line at Pier 66

Saturday, May 11: Discovery Princess – Princess Cruises at Pier 91

Saturday, May 11: Eurodam – Holland America Line at Pier 91

Saturday, May 11: Norwegian Bliss – Norwegian Cruise Line at Pier 66

Sunday, May 12: Norwegian Encore – Norwegian Cruise Line at Pier 66

Sunday, May 12: Westerdam – Holland America Line at Pier 91

Sunday, May 12: Majestic Princess -- Princess Cruises at Pier 91

Monday, May 13: Quantum Of The Seas – Royal Caribbean at Pier 91

Tuesday, May 14: Carnival Spirit -- Carnival Cruise Line at Pier 91

Thursday, May 16: Carnival Luminosa – Carnival Cruise Line at Pier 91

Friday, May 17: Ovation Of The Seas – Royal Caribbean at Pier 91

Friday, May 17: Celebrity Edge – Celebrity Cruises at Pier 91

Saturday, May 18: Norwegian Bliss – Norwegian Cruise Line at Pier 66

Saturday, May 18: Discovery Princess – Princess Cruises at Pier 91

Saturday, May 18: Eurodam – Holland America Line at Pier 91

Sunday, May 19: Norwegian Encore – Norwegian Cruise Line at Pier 66

Sunday, May 19: Majestic Princess -- Princess Cruises at Pier 91

Sunday, May 19: Westerdam – Holland America Line at Pier 91

Monday, May 20: Norwegian Sun – Norwegian Cruise Line at Pier 66

Monday, May 20: Quantum Of The Seas – Royal Caribbean at Pier 91

Tuesday, May 21: Carnival Spirit – Carnival Cruise Line at Pier 91

Thursday, May 23: : Carnival Luminosa – Carnival Cruise Line at Pier 91

Friday, May 24: Ovation Of The Seas – Royal Caribbean at Pier 91

Friday, May 24: Celebrity Edge – Celebrity Cruises at Pier 91

Saturday, May 25: Norwegian Bliss – Norwegian Cruise Line at Pier 66

Saturday, May 25: Discovery Princess – Princess Cruises at Pier 91

Saturday, May 25: Eurodam – Holland America Line at Pier 91

Sunday, May 26: Norwegian Encore – Norwegian Cruise Line at Pier 66

Sunday, May 26: Majestic Princess -- Princess Cruises at Pier 91

Monday, May 27: Quantum Of The Seas – Royal Caribbean at Pier 91

Tuesday, May 28: Carnival Spirit – Carnival Cruise Line at Pier 91

Wednesday, May 29: Norwegian Sun – Norwegian Cruise Line at Pier 66

Thursday, May 30: Carnival Luminosa – Carnival Cruise Line at Pier 91

Friday, May 31: Ovation Of The Seas – Royal Caribbean at Pier 91

Friday, May 31: Celebrity Edge – Celebrity Cruises at Pier 91

June

Saturday, June 1: Norwegian Bliss – Norwegian Cruise Line at Pier 66

Saturday, June 1: Discovery Princess – Princess Cruises at Pier 91

Saturday, June 1: Eurodam – Holland America Line at Pier 91

Sunday, June 2: Norwegian Encore – Norwegian Cruise Line at Pier 66

Sunday, June 2: Majestic Princess -- Princess Cruises at Pier 91

Sunday, June 2: Westerdam – Holland America Line at Pier 91

Monday, June 3: Quantum Of The Seas – Royal Caribbean at Pier 91

Tuesday, June 4: Carnival Spirit – Carnival Cruise Line at Pier 91

Thursday, June 6: Carnival Luminosa – Carnival Cruise Line at Pier 91

Friday, June 7: Norwegian Sun – Norwegian Cruise Line at Pier 66

Friday, June 7: Ovation Of The Seas – Royal Caribbean at Pier 91

Friday, June 7: Celebrity Edge – Celebrity Cruises at Pier 91

Saturday, June 8: Norwegian Bliss – Norwegian Cruise Line at Pier 66

Saturday, June 8: Discovery Princess – Princess Cruises at Pier 91

Saturday, June 8: Eurodam – Holland America Line at Pier 91

Sunday, June 9: Norwegian Encore – Norwegian Cruise Line at Pier 66

Sunday, June 9: Majestic Princess -- Princess Cruises at Pier 91

Sunday, June 9: Westerdam – Holland America Line at Pier 91

Monday, June 10: Regatta – Oceania Cruise Line at Pier 66

Monday, June 10: Quantum Of The Seas – Royal Caribbean at Pier 91

Tuesday, June 11: Carnival Spirit – Carnival Cruise Line at Pier 91

Thursday, June 13: Carnival Luminosa – Carnival Cruise Line at Pier 91

Friday, June 14: Ovation Of The Seas – Royal Caribbean at Pier 91

Friday, June 14: Celebrity Edge – Celebrity Cruises at Pier 91

Saturday, June 15: Norwegian Bliss – Norwegian Cruise Line at Pier 66

Saturday, June 15: Discovery Princess – Princess Cruises at Pier 91

Saturday, June 15: Eurodam – Holland America Line at Pier 91

Sunday, June 16: Norwegian Encore – Norwegian Cruise Line at Pier 66

Sunday, June 16: Majestic Princess -- Princess Cruises at Pier 91

Monday, June 17: Norwegian Sun – Norwegian Cruise Line at Pier 66

Monday, June 17: Quantum Of The Seas – Royal Caribbean at Pier 91

Tuesday, June 18: Carnival Spirit – Carnival Cruise Line at Pier 91

Thursday, June 20: Carnival Luminosa – Carnival Cruise Line at Pier 91

Friday, June 21: Regatta – Oceania Cruise Line at Pier 66

Friday, June 21: Ovation Of The Seas – Royal Caribbean at Pier 91

Friday, June 21: Celebrity Edge – Celebrity Cruises at Pier 91

Saturday, June 22: Norwegian Bliss – Norwegian Cruise Line at Pier 66

Saturday, June 22: Discovery Princess – Princess Cruises at Pier 91

Saturday, June 22: Eurodam – Holland America Line at Pier 91

Sunday, June 23: Majestic Princess -- Princess Cruises at Pier 91

Sunday, June 23: Norwegian Encore – Norwegian Cruise Line at Pier 66

Monday, June 24: Quantum Of The Seas – Royal Caribbean at Pier 91

Tuesday, June 25: Carnival Spirit – Carnival Cruise Line at Pier 91

Wednesday, June 26: Norwegian Sun – Norwegian Cruise Line at Pier 66

Thursday, June 27: Norwegian Sun – Norwegian Cruise Line at Pier 66

Friday, June 28: Ovation Of The Seas – Royal Caribbean at Pier 91

Friday, June 28: Celebrity Edge – Celebrity Cruises at Pier 91

Friday, June 28: Norwegian Bliss – Norwegian Cruise Line at Pier 66

Saturday, June 29: Discovery Princess – Princess Cruises at Pier 91

Saturday, June 29: Discovery Princess – Princess Cruises at Pier 91

Saturday, June 29: Eurodam – Holland America Line at Pier 91

Sunday, June 30: Norwegian Encore – Norwegian Cruise Line at Pier 66

Sunday, June 30: Majestic Princess -- Princess Cruises at Pier 91

July

Monday, July 1: Quantum Of The Seas – Royal Caribbean at Pier 91

Tuesday, July 2: Carnival Spirit – Carnival Cruise Line at Pier 91

Thursday, July 4: Carnival Luminosa – Carnival Cruise Line at Pier 91

Friday, July 5: Norwegian Sun – Norwegian Cruise Line at Pier 66

Friday, July 5: Ovation Of The Seas – Royal Caribbean at Pier 91

Friday, July 5: Celebrity Edge – Celebrity Cruises at Pier 91

Saturday, July 6: Norwegian Bliss – Norwegian Cruise Line at Pier 66

Saturday, July 6: Discovery Princess – Princess Cruises at Pier 91

Saturday, July 6: Eurodam – Holland America Line at Pier 91

Sunday, July 7: Norwegian Encore – Norwegian Cruise Line at Pier 66

Sunday, July 7: Majestic Princess -- Princess Cruises at Pier 91

Sunday, July 7: Westerdam – Holland America Line at Pier 91

Monday, July 8: Quantum Of The Seas – Royal Caribbean at Pier 91

Tuesday, July 9: Regatta – Oceania Cruise Line at Pier 66

Tuesday, July 9: Carnival Spirit – Carnival Cruise Line at Pier 91

Thursday, July 11: Carnival Luminosa – Carnival Cruise Line at Pier 91

Friday, July 12: Ovation Of The Seas – Royal Caribbean at Pier 91

Friday, July 12: Celebrity Edge – Celebrity Cruises at Pier 91

Saturday, July 13: Norwegian Bliss – Norwegian Cruise Line at Pier 66

Saturday, July 13: Discovery Princess – Princess Cruises at Pier 91

Saturday, July 13: Eurodam – Holland America Line at Pier 91

Sunday, July 14: Norwegian Encore – Norwegian Cruise Line at Pier 66

Sunday, July 14: Majestic Princess -- Princess Cruises at Pier 91

Sunday, July 14: Westerdam – Holland America Line at Pier 91

Monday, July 15: Norwegian Sun – Norwegian Cruise Line at Pier 66

Monday, July 15: Quantum Of The Seas – Royal Caribbean at Pier 91

Tuesday, July 16: Carnival Spirit – Carnival Cruise Line at Pier 91

Thursday, July 18: Carnival Luminosa – Carnival Cruise Line at Pier 91

Friday, July 19: Regatta – Oceania Cruise Line at Pier 66

Friday, July 19: Ovation Of The Seas – Royal Caribbean at Pier 91

Friday, July 19: Celebrity Edge – Celebrity Cruises at Pier 91

Saturday, July 20: Norwegian Bliss – Norwegian Cruise Line at Pier 66

Saturday, July 20: Discovery Princess – Princess Cruises at Pier 91

Saturday, July 20: Eurodam – Holland America Line at Pier 91

Sunday, July 21: Norwegian Encore – Norwegian Cruise Line at Pier 66

Sunday, July 21: Majestic Princess -- Princess Cruises at Pier 91

Sunday, July 21: Westerdam – Holland America Line at Pier 91

Monday, July 22: Quantum Of The Seas – Royal Caribbean at Pier 91

Tuesday, July 23: Carnival Spirit – Carnival Cruise Line at Pier 91

Wednesday, July 24: Norwegian Sun – Norwegian Cruise Line at Pier 66

Thursday, July 25: Carnival Luminosa – Carnival Cruise Line at Pier 91

Friday, July 26: Regatta – Oceania Cruise Line at Pier 66

Friday, July 26: Ovation Of The Seas – Royal Caribbean at Pier 91

Friday, July 26: Celebrity Edge – Celebrity Cruises at Pier 91

Saturday, July 27: Norwegian Bliss – Norwegian Cruise Line at Pier 66

Saturday, July 27: Discovery Princess – Princess Cruises at Pier 91

Saturday, July 27: Eurodam – Holland America Line at Pier 91

Sunday, July 28: Norwegian Encore – Norwegian Cruise Line at Pier 66

Sunday, July 28: Majestic Princess -- Princess Cruises at Pier 91

Sunday, July 28: Westerdam – Holland America Line at Pier 91

Monday, July 29: Quantum Of The Seas – Royal Caribbean at Pier 91

Tuesday, July 30: Carnival Spirit – Carnival Cruise Line at Pier 91

August

Thursday, Aug. 1: Carnival Luminosa – Carnival Cruise Line at Pier 91

Friday, Aug. 2: Norwegian Sun – Norwegian Cruise Line at Pier 66

Friday, Aug. 2: Ovation Of The Seas – Royal Caribbean at Pier 91

Friday, Aug. 2: Celebrity Edge – Celebrity Cruises at Pier 91

Saturday, Aug. 3: Norwegian Bliss – Norwegian Cruise Line at Pier 66

Saturday, Aug. 3: Discovery Princess – Princess Cruises at Pier 91

Saturday, Aug. 3: Eurodam – Holland America Line at Pier 91

Sunday, Aug. 4: Norwegian Encore – Norwegian Cruise Line at Pier 66

Sunday, Aug. 4: Majestic Princess -- Princess Cruises at Pier 91

Sunday, Aug. 4: Westerdam – Holland America Line at Pier 91

Monday, Aug. 5: Quantum Of The Seas – Royal Caribbean at Pier 91

Tuesday, Aug. 6: Regatta – Oceania Cruise Line at Pier 66

Tuesday, Aug. 6: Carnival Spirit – Carnival Cruise Line at Pier 91

Thursday, Aug. 8: Carnival Luminosa – Carnival Cruise Line at Pier 91

Friday, Aug. 9: Quantum Of The Seas – Royal Caribbean at Pier 91

Friday, Aug. 9: Celebrity Edge – Celebrity Cruises at Pier 91

Saturday, Aug. 10: Norwegian Bliss – Norwegian Cruise Line at Pier 66

Saturday, Aug. 10: Discovery Princess – Princess Cruises at Pier 91

Saturday, Aug. 10: Eurodam – Holland America Line at Pier 91

Sunday, Aug. 11: Norwegian Encore – Norwegian Cruise Line at Pier 66

Sunday, Aug. 11: Majestic Princess -- Princess Cruises at Pier 91

Sunday, Aug. 11: Westerdam – Holland America Line at Pier 91

Monday, Aug. 12: Norwegian Sun – Norwegian Cruise Line at Pier 66

Monday, Aug. 12: Quantum Of The Seas – Royal Caribbean at Pier 91

Tuesday, Aug. 13: Carnival Spirit – Carnival Cruise Line at Pier 91

Thursday, Aug. 15: Carnival Luminosa – Carnival Cruise Line at Pier 91

Friday, Aug. 16: Regatta – Oceania Cruise Line at Pier 66

Friday, Aug. 16: Ovation Of The Seas – Royal Caribbean at Pier 91

Friday, Aug. 16: Celebrity Edge – Celebrity Cruises at Pier 91

Saturday, Aug. 17: Norwegian Bliss – Norwegian Cruise Line at Pier 66

Saturday, Aug. 17: Discovery Princess – Princess Cruises at Pier 91

Saturday, Aug. 17: Eurodam – Holland America Line at Pier 91

Sunday, Aug. 18: Norwegian Encore – Norwegian Cruise Line at Pier 66

Sunday, Aug. 18: Majestic Princess -- Princess Cruises at Pier 91

Sunday, Aug. 18: Westerdam – Holland America Line at Pier 91

Monday, Aug. 19: Quantum Of The Seas – Royal Caribbean at Pier 91

Tuesday, Aug. 20: Carnival Spirit – Carnival Cruise Line at Pier 91

Wednesday, Aug. 21: Norwegian Sun – Norwegian Cruise Line at Pier 66

Thursday, Aug. 22: Carnival Luminosa – Carnival Cruise Line at Pier 91

Friday, Aug. 23: Ovation Of The Seas – Royal Caribbean at Pier 91

Friday, Aug. 23: Celebrity Edge – Celebrity Cruises at Pier 91

Saturday, Aug. 24: Norwegian Bliss – Norwegian Cruise Line at Pier 66

Saturday, Aug. 24: Discovery Princess – Princess Cruises at Pier 91

Saturday, Aug. 24: Eurodam – Holland America Line at Pier 91

Sunday, Aug. 25: Norwegian Encore – Norwegian Cruise Line at Pier 66

Sunday, Aug. 25: Majestic Princess -- Princess Cruises at Pier 91

Sunday, Aug. 25: Westerdam – Holland America Line at Pier 91

Monday, Aug. 26: Quantum Of The Seas – Royal Caribbean at Pier 91

Tuesday, Aug. 27: Carnival Spirit – Carnival Cruise Line at Pier 91

Wednesday, Aug. 28: Regatta – Oceania Cruise Line at Pier 66 *Port of call

Thursday, Aug. 29: Carnival Luminosa – Carnival Cruise Line at Pier 91

Friday, Aug. 30: Norwegian Sun – Norwegian Cruise Line at Pier 66

Friday, Aug. 30: Ovation Of The Seas – Royal Caribbean at Pier 91

Friday, Aug. 30: Celebrity Edge – Celebrity Cruises at Pier 91

Saturday, Aug. 31: Norwegian Bliss – Norwegian Cruise Line at Pier 66

Saturday, Aug. 31: Discovery Princess – Princess Cruises at Pier 91

Saturday, Aug. 31: Eurodam – Holland America Line at Pier 91

September

Sunday, Sept. 1: Norwegian Encore – Norwegian Cruise Line at Pier 66

Sunday, Sept. 1: Majestic Princess – Princess Cruises at Pier 91

Sunday, Sept. 1: Westerdam – Holland America Line at Pier 91

Monday, Sept. 2: Seabourn Odyssey – Seabourm at Pier 91

Monday, Sept. 2: Quantum Of The Seas – Royal Caribbean at Pier 91

Tuesday, Sept. 3: Carnival Spirit – Carnival Cruise Line at Pier 91

Thursday, Sept. 5: Carnival Luminosa – Carnival Cruise Line at Pier 91

Friday, Sept. 6: Ovation Of The Seas – Royal Caribbean at Pier 91

Friday, Sept. 6: Celebrity Edge – Celebrity Cruises at Pier 91

Saturday, Sept. 7: Norwegian Bliss – Norwegian Cruise Line at Pier 66

Saturday, Sept. 7: Eurodam – Holland America Line at Pier 91

Saturday, Sept. 7: Discovery Princess – Princess Cruises at Pier 91

Sunday, Sept. 8: Majestic Princess – Princess Cruises at Pier 91

Sunday, Sept. 8: Norwegian Encore – Norwegian Cruise Line at Pier 66

Monday, Sept. 9: Norwegian Sun – Norwegian Cruise Line at Pier 66

Monday, Sept. 9: Quantum Of The Seas – Royal Caribbean at Pier 91

Tuesday, Sept. 10: Carnival Spirit – Carnival Cruise Line at Pier 91

Thursday, Sept. 12: Carnival Luminosa – Carnival Cruise Line at Pier 91

Friday, Sept. 13: Ovation Of The Seas – Royal Caribbean at Pier 91

Friday, Sept. 13: Celebrity Edge – Celebrity Cruises at Pier 91

Saturday, Sept 14: Norwegian Bliss – Norwegian Cruise Line at Pier 66

Saturday, Sept 14: Discovery Princess – Princess Cruises at Pier 91

Saturday, Sept 14: Eurodam – Holland America Line at Pier 91

Sunday, Sept. 15: Norwegian Bliss – Norwegian Cruise Line at Pier 66

Sunday, Sept. 15: Discovery Princess – Princess Cruises at Pier 91

Monday, Sept. 16: Quantum Of The Seas – Royal Caribbean at Pier 91

Wednesday, Sept. 18: Norwegian Sun – Norwegian Cruise Line at Pier 66

Thursday, Sept. 19: Carnival Luminosa – Carnival Cruise Line at Pier 91

Friday, Sept. 20: Ovation Of The Seas – Royal Caribbean at Pier 91

Saturday, Sept. 21: Norwegian Bliss – Norwegian Cruise Line at Pier 66

Saturday, Sept. 21: Discovery Princess – Princess Cruises at Pier 91

Saturday, Sept. 21: Eurodam – Holland America Line at Pier 91

Sunday, Sept. 22: Norwegian Encore – Norwegian Cruise Line at Pier 66

Sunday, Sept. 22: Majestic Princess -- Princess Cruises at Pier 91

Monday, Sept. 23: Quantum Of The Seas – Royal Caribbean at Pier 91

Tuesday, Sept. 24: Carnival Spirit – Carnival Cruise Line at Pier 91

Friday, Sept. 27: Norwegian Sun – Norwegian Cruise Line at Pier 66

Friday, Sept. 27: Ovation Of The Seas – Royal Caribbean at Pier 91

Saturday, Sept. 28: Norwegian Bliss – Norwegian Cruise Line at Pier 66

Saturday, Sept. 28: Eurodam – Holland America Line at Pier 91

Sunday, Sept. 29: Norwegian Encore – Norwegian Cruise Line at Pier 66

Sunday, Sept. 29: Radiance Of The Seas – Royal Caribbean *Port of call

Sunday, Sept. 29: Majestic Princess -- Princess Cruises at Pier 91 *Port of call

Monday, Sept. 30: Quantum Of The Seas – Royal Caribbean at Pier 91

October

Tuesday, Oct. 1: Norwegian Jewel – Norwegian Cruise Line at Pier 66

Saturday, Oct. 5: Norwegian Bliss – Norwegian Cruise Line at Pier 66

Saturday, Oct. 5: Eurodam – Holland America Line at Pier 91

Sunday, Oct. 6: Norwegian Encore – Norwegian Cruise Line at Pier 66

Monday, Oct. 7: Norwegian Sun – Norwegian Cruise Line at Pier 66

Wednesday, Oct. 9: Carnival Spirit – Carnival Cruise Line at Pier 91

Thursday, Oct. 10: Norwegian Jewel – Norwegian Cruise Line at Pier 66

Thursday, Oct. 10: Majestic Princess -- Princess Cruises at Pier 91

Saturday, Oct. 12: Norwegian Bliss – Norwegian Cruise Line at Pier 66

Sunday, Oct. 13: Norwegian Encore – Norwegian Cruise Line at Pier 66

Saturday, Oct 19: Norwegian Bliss – Norwegian Cruise Line at Pier 66

Saturday, Oct 19: Norwegian Jewel – Norwegian Cruise Line at Pier 91

Sunday, Oct. 20: Norwegian Encore – Norwegian Cruise Line at Pier 66

Thursday, Oct. 24: Westerdam – Holland America Line at Pier 91

Saturday, Oct. 26: Norwegian Bliss – Norwegian Cruise Line at Pier 66

Monday, Oct. 28: Norwegian Jewel – Norwegian Cruise Line at Pier 66 *Port of call

