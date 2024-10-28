Man struck and killed while walking on I-5 in Seattle

Troopers are investigating after a man was struck and killed while walking on I-5 in Seattle Sunday night.

According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), one of the drivers involved was arrested for driving under the influence and is now facing vehicular homicide charges.

The WSP says the crash happened on northbound I-5 near the Convention Center at around 9 p.m.

According to investigators, two cars were traveling northbound on I-5 in the express lanes entering the convention center. The DUI driver was traveling in the second lane behind the other car.

The victim, a 20-year-old man from Othello, Washington, was walking on the left side fog line.

Troopers say the victim stepped in front of the first vehicle, causing the driver to hit the brakes and swerve. This caused the DUI driver in the back to swerve to the left, crashing into both the pedestrian and the other car.

The victim came to rest on the left shoulder, and the two drivers came to a controlled stop on the left shoulder.

The roadway was blocked for three hours and 53 minutes while troopers investigated the crash.

The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

According to the WSP, 30-year-old Mohamed M. Mohamed from Renton is facing charges of DUI and vehicular homicide.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

I-5 South reopens after 45-car pileup caused miles-long backup in Kent, WA

Seattle’s 2025 concert calendar brings top stars to the stage

Seattle Public Schools moves ahead with 4-school closure plan, merger

Docs: Fall City teen gunned down family, staged ‘murder-suicide’

Viral TikTok sends Snohomish, WA coffee stand into a frenzy

Former WA prosecutor indicted in King County Jail drug smuggling ring

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily Fox Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX Seattle FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.