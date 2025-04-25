The Brief Chase Jones faced sentencing for a crash that killed four in Renton on Friday. Family members gave emotional testimony in court, sharing their ongoing grief and unimaginable loss. Victims in the crash included a mother and three children; two other children were badly injured.



One by one, grieving family members stepped forward Friday to share the heartbreak left behind after a devastating crash that killed a mother and three children in Renton.

Their emotional testimony came just hours before 19-year-old Chase Jones was scheduled to be sentenced for the March 2024 crash that changed their lives forever.

Jones was driving 112 miles per hour in a 40 mph zone when he slammed into the victims’ van, killing Andrea Hudson, 38, and three children: 13-year-old Matilda Wilcoxson, 12-year-old Eloise Wilcoxson and 12-year-old Boyd "Buster" Brown.

Four people were killed in a crash, including a mother and three children. Two other children were injured and taken to the hospital. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Families speak through tears

What they're saying:

The sentencing hearing was marked by powerful statements from parents, grandparents and Andrea’s husband, who described their ongoing grief and unimaginable loss.

They spoke of birthdays that will never be celebrated again, empty bedrooms and a silence in their homes that once rang with laughter.

The two surviving children in the van, Andrea’s son and daughter, were also critically injured. Family members said their lives will be forever impacted by physical and emotional trauma.

A short video played at the end of the testimony offered a glimpse into the victims’ lives before the crash — full of joy, laughter and love.

Jones’s driving history under scrutiny

Court documents and police reports revealed that Jones had totaled two other vehicles in the year leading up to the fatal crash. In both cases, his parents arrived before law enforcement.

Legal experts say his parents could face civil liability under negligent entrustment laws, particularly if they owned the Audi involved and allowed him to drive despite his record.

Crash data shows Jones never tried to brake before impact. Witnesses reported him speeding through a red light, and investigators later confirmed he was traveling at 112 mph at full throttle.

Sentencing still to come

The King County judge set to sentence Jones on Friday afternoon broke down in tears during his reaction to the emotional hearing.

Prosecutors have not yet disclosed their sentencing recommendation, but many in the courtroom Friday called for accountability.

For those who lost so much, no sentence will undo the pain. Still, Friday’s hearing gave them a moment to speak their truth — and to remember four lives taken far too soon.

The Source: Information in this story came from courtroom testimony in the Chase Jones case.

