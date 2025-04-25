Chase Jones to be sentenced in 112mph crash that killed WA mom, 3 children

The Brief Chase Jones, who pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide, is set to be sentenced for a crash in Renton's Fairwood neighborhood that killed four people, including three children. The crash occurred when Jones was driving at 112 mph and ran a red light, highlighting the issue of speeding in Washington state, where fatal crashes have increased by nearly 40% since 2019. A legislative bill, the BEAM Act, is being considered to mandate speed limiters for repeat speeding offenders, named in honor of the crash victims: Buster, Eloise, Andrea, and Matilda.



Chase Jones, the young man responsible for a deadly crash that killed four people, including three children, in Renton's Fairwood neighborhood, is set to be sentenced today at the courthouse in Kent.

Jones, who was 18 at the time of the crash, has already pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide. He could face up to 23 years in prison when he appears before the judge on Friday.

The backstory:

Police reported that Jones was driving at 112 miles per hour when he ran a red light and collided with another vehicle.

The crash resulted in the deaths of 38-year-old Andrea Hudson, 12-year-old Boyd "Buster" Brown, 12-year-old Eloise Wilcoxson, and her 13-year-old sister, Matilda Wilcoxson. Hudson's two children were also hospitalized following the incident.

The tragedy has highlighted the issue of speeding in Washington state. According to the Washington Traffic Safety Commission, fatal crashes involving speeding drivers increased by nearly 40 percent between 2019 and 2023, with excessive speed contributing to 251 deaths in 2023 alone.

What's next:

In response, a bill is currently making its way through the legislature that would mandate speed limiters on cars for drivers found guilty of repeated speeding offenses. The bill, known as the BEAM Act, is named in honor of the first names of each victim: Buster, Eloise, Andrea, and Matilda.

Court documents revealed that this was the third car Jones had totaled in a crash caused by speeding. The community near Renton has been shocked by the tragedy, with many residents demanding accountability and traffic changes in the area, particularly on the stretch of 140th Avenue Southeast, which has been a longstanding concern.

Jones is scheduled for a sentencing hearing on April 25.

