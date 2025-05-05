The Brief Seattle police arrested a 43-year-old man in connection to a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a woman in the Columbia City neighborhood last month. The department thanked the community for providing tips that led to the man's arrest.



Seattle police have arrested a man suspected in a fatal hit-and-run that happened in the Columbia City neighborhood last month.

What we know:

Officers arrested a 43-year-old man on Monday afternoon. The suspect was taken to Harborview Medical Center on an unrelated medical issue.

The department thanked the community for providing tips that led to the man's arrest. Police were also able to find the motorcycle involved in the collision.

The hit-and-run crash killed 57-year-old Min Huang, and seriously injured 59-year-old Xing Chen.

Police released photos of the suspect on April 23, taken from a Metro bus in the area.

The suspect will be booked into King County Jail for investigation of fatal hit-and-run, vehicular homicide and vehicular assault.

The Source: Information in this story is from the Seattle Police Department and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

