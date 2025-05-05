Seattle nightclub stabbing leaves 2 men injured in Pioneer Square

Two men have been hospitalized following a double stabbing at a nightclub in Seattle's Pioneer Square neighborhood.

Timeline:

Police responded to the scene on 2nd Avenue at around 7:30 p.m.. Inside the nightclub they found evidence of the incident. However, the two men had already made their way to the hospital.

Witnesses told officers that the victims got into an altercation with someone before they were both stabbed.

The men were in stable condition, being treated for multiple stab wounds at Harborview Medical Center as of late Sunday night.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

The Source: Information for this story came from the Seattle Police Department.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Social media says Seattle ports are empty — but data shows growth

Irish woman returning from visiting sick father detained at Tacoma ICE facility

‘Violated, degraded, dehumanized’: Ex-Seattle police official Jamie Tompkins demands $3M

Idaho judge slams Bryan Kohberger's ‘hollow’ attempt to dodge death penalty

First confirmed Pacific Northwest sighting of invasive Chinese mitten crab

WA pilot program offers free walk-on ferry rides to San Juan Islands

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.