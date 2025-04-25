Seattle man pleads guilty to armed carjacking near Lumen Field

The Brief A Seattle man pleaded guilty to carjacking a BMW at gunpoint near Lumen Field in June 2024. Authorities say he used a loaded ghost gun and nearly struck the victim’s wife while fleeing. He faces at least five years in prison when sentenced in August 2025.



A Seattle man pleaded guilty Thursday in U.S. District Court after committing an armed carjacking near Lumen Field in June 2024.

According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), 32-year-old Louis Montel De’Andre Dowers was arrested June 9, hours after stealing a BMW at gunpoint outside the Seattle Team Shop in the city’s Pioneer Square neighborhood.

The backstory:

Prosecutors said the victim was sitting in his parked car near Occidental Avenue South, waiting for his wife, when Dowers approached from behind, pointed a gun at him and ordered him out of the vehicle, saying, "It’s mine now. Get out."

The man was able to get his dog out of the car before Dowers drove off. Moments later, the victim’s wife exited the store and was nearly struck by the fleeing vehicle.

Seattle police tracked the car to Auburn, near a middle school, and King County deputies later found Dowers walking nearby. Authorities said he was carrying a fully loaded, privately made semi-automatic pistol — commonly referred to as a "ghost gun" — with a round in the chamber.

What's next:

According to the DOJ, Dowers admitted to using the gun during the carjacking as part of his plea agreement. He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years and up to life in prison when he is sentenced Aug. 4, 2025.

Under the agreement, prosecutors will recommend a prison term of no more than seven years, while the defense is expected to argue for no less than five years and one day.

The case was investigated by a federal carjacking task force that includes the Seattle and Kent police departments, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the FBI.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information for this story comes from a press release by the United States Department of Justice.

