Kendrick Lamar and SZA bring Grand National Tour to Seattle in 2025

Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s ‘Grand National Tour’ is coming to Seattle in May 2025.

The announcement comes just 11 days after Pulitzer Prize- and Grammy Award-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar released "GNX," which is dominating the Billboard Hot 100 list this week. He and Grammy Award-winning alternative R&B singer SZA will visit 19 stadiums across North America for the Grand National Tour.

INDIO, CA - APRIL 13: SZA and Kendrick Lamar perform onstage during the 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Field on April 13, 2018 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella) Expand

Keep reading for ticket information and to learn more about Kendrick Lamar and SZA.

When is Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s Grand National Tour coming to Seattle?

Kendrick Lamar and SZA announced that the Grand National Tour will come to Lumen Field in Seattle on May 17, 2025.

Credit: Andre D. Wagner

Tour dates:

Apr. 19 – Minneapolis, MN – U.S. Bank Stadium

Apr. 23 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium

Apr. 26 – Arlington, TX – AT&T Stadium

Apr. 29 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium

May 03 – Charlotte, NC – Bank of America Stadium

May 05 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field

May 08 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

May 09 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

May 12 – Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium

May 17 – Seattle, WA – Lumen Field

May 21 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

May 23 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

May 27 – Glendale, AZ – State Farm Stadium

May 29 – San Francisco, CA – Oracle Park

May 31 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium

Jun. 04 – St. Louis, MO – The Dome at America's Center

Jun. 06 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

Jun. 10 – Detroit, MI – Ford Field

Jun. 12 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

Jun. 16 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

Jun. 18 – Washington, DC – Northwest Stadium

How much are tickets for Kendrick Lamar in Seattle?

Ticket prices for Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s Grand National Tour at Lumen Field have not yet been announced. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, Dec. 6, at 10 a.m. PST.

Is Kendrick Lamar leading the Billboard Hot 100?

As of Dec. 3, 2024, Kendrick Lamar has seven songs from his GNX album on the Billboard Hot 100’s top 10 list. He also made history as the fourth artist ever to occupy the first five spots on the list, joining The Beatles, Taylor Swift, and Drake. Kendrick's seven songs in the Top 10 are also leading Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You".

Lamar’s "Squabble Up" is debuting at No. 1 on this week’s chart, followed by "TV Off," "Luther (with SZA)," "Wacced Out Murals," and "Hey Now (Feat. Dody6)."

Billboard Top 100 as of Dec. 3, 2024:

Squabble Up - Kendrick Lamar TV Off - Kendrick Lamar feat. Lefty Gunplay Luther - Kendrick Lamar and SZA Wacced Out Murals - Kendrick Lamar Hey Now - Kendrick Lamar feat. Dody6 A Bar Song (Tipsy) - Shaboozey Die With A Smile - Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars Reincarnated - Kendrick Lamar Man at the Garden - Kendrick Lamar All I Want For Christmas Is You - Mariah Carey

Did Kendrick Lamar win a Pulitzer Prize?

Yes. Lamar won the Pulitzer Prize in music in 2018 for his critically acclaimed rap album DAMN., released in 2017. It was the first time the award, which is given annually in the U.S. for achievements in journalism, arts, and letters, was given to an artist outside the classical or jazz community.

The Pulitzer Board praised the album for its "vernacular authenticity" and "rhythmic dynamism," highlighting Lamar's skill in combining personal stories from growing up in Compton, California, with social commentary on issues like racism and police brutality. His win was seen as a landmark recognition of hip-hop's cultural significance.

How many Grammy Awards do Kendrick Lamar and SZA have?

Kendrick Lamar has won 17 Grammy Awards and has been nominated for 57 in his career. SZA has won 4 Grammy Awards out of 24 nominations.

Who is headlining 2025 Super Bowl halftime show?

Rap megastar Kendrick Lamar will headline the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show in New Orleans

The NFL, Apple Music and Roc Nation announced that Lamar would lead the halftime festivities from the Caesars Superdome on Feb. 9, 2025.

Lamar has been on the Super Bowl stage once before, when he performed as a guest artist with Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg in 2022.

Lamar was in the headlines earlier this year amid a diss-track back-and-forth with rapper Drake. Lamar’s latest hit, "Not Like Us," came from the ongoing battle.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

Pierce County woman claims self-defense in husband's killing

FOB Sushi to reopen Tuesday after closure over viral TikTok

87-year-old man accused of stabbing wife to death in Bellevue, WA

WA 2-year-old loses foot to lawnmower at daycare, DCYF revokes license

Family remembers teen victim after DNA helps crack 1988 WA cold case

King County hits $11 million in storm damage, meeting threshold for FEMA aid

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily Fox Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX Seattle FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.