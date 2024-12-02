Pierce County woman claims self-defense in husband's killing

A Pierce County housewife accused of stabbing her husband to death on the night before Thanksgiving has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder.

Youngmi Shin, 52, was arraigned on Monday.

Shin is accused of killing her 62-year-old husband at their home in Parkland.

Charging documents say when Pierce County Sheriff's deputies responded to the residence on Nov. 27, Shin was holding her husband, and both were covered in blood.

Shin told detectives she and her husband had an argument, and she stabbed him with a knife.

Paramedics declared Shin's husband dead at the scene.

Investigators say there was blood and signs of a struggle inside the home and outbuilding on the property.

A 911 caller reported Shin had knocked on her door saying her husband was dying, and asked her to call police.

Shin told detectives prior to her husband's death, he had been drinking whiskey and explained her husband "will sometimes drive intoxicated" so she hid all their car keys.

Shin also said in charging documents that when her husband asked her to buy another bottle of whiskey, she refused, telling him he needed to stop drinking because his family was coming over the next day for Thanksgiving.

Shin claimed she tried to block the doorway to prevent her husband from driving but he "grabbed her by the hair and punched her in the face."

Shin then said she no longer wished to continue the interview with detectives and requested her attorney.

After a break though, Shin told detectives "the killing was in self-defense."

Prosecutors say Shin's confession wasn't admissible because it happened after she requested an attorney.

A judge set Shin's bail at $1 million.

