Seattle Storm schedule: 2025 WNBA regular season, home games, tickets

Seattle Storm's official regular WNBA season kicks off on May 17, 2025, and runs for 44 games through September 9.

Their first matchup is against the Phoenix Mercury. From there, the team will travel to Dallas before coming home for their opening night game, also against Phoenix, on Friday, May 23.

Continue reading this article for key dates of the 2025 WNBA season, as well as when to catch the Seattle Storm's games.

When is the WNBA Draft?

The WNBA Draft takes place in April 2025.

"Along with the expansion draft and regular draft shaping teams for 2025, free agency will play a big role. Teams can start negotiating with free agents on Jan. 21, and can begin signing players on Feb.," said Michael Voepel with ESPN.

What is the Seattle Storm's regular season schedule?

Storm players will step on the court for the following dates, with 22 games at home and 22 away. For 2025, there will be 10 Friday night games.

Where can I buy Seattle Storm tickets?

According to the Seattle Storm's website, single-game tickets for the 2025 season will become available sometime in Spring.

Season tickets are available through becoming a 360 Season Ticket member or calling 206-217-9622.

The organization is encouraging fans who would like to score on exclusive Seattle Storm single-game ticket presales to subscribe to StormWatch.

