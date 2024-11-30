Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital Festival of Trees lights up in Tacoma

The 38th annual Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital and Foundation’s Festival of Trees is all lit up and open to the public for free on Saturday and Sunday.

It’s being held at the University of Puget Sound Tennis Pavillion in Tacoma from 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

This year’s theme is The Magic Lives Here. "This is such a wonderful family event, I’m so grateful to Mary Bridge and what they do for children," Shirley Robinson, who visited with her grandchildren said.

From Mickey Mouse to the Seahawks and even the Aloha spirit, 30 trees were decked out from top to bottom. Each tree was designed by volunteers and up for sale. The proceeds go to the Mary Bridge Foundation.

"I’ve never seen a fundraiser that has so many manpower and volunteers put into it all year long," Miles Eaton, the event chair said.

He told FOX 13, this is one of the most important fundraisers they have in the county. "We are really proud of our hospital and to have a fundraiser to support a new hospital that we’re going to have in Tacoma is fantastic," Eaton said.

Santa and Mrs. Claus also took a break from the North Pole to visit the Festival of Trees. "I love seeing the joy on the [children’s] faces when they see Santa for the first time, it’s magical," Santa told FOX 13.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

WA teen's cold case murder solved 36 years later through DNA tech

King County activates severe weather response protocols

Burien couple rescues child found wandering barefoot on busy street

What is ‘Blackout Wednesday,’ and how is WA law enforcement preparing for it?

How to watch UW Huskies vs. Oregon Ducks

Earthquake reported near WA's Mount St. Helens

Wife found bloodied, accused of Thanksgiving Eve killing in Parkland, WA

When to travel, not travel in WA for Thanksgiving

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.