Wife found bloodied, accused of Thanksgiving Eve killing in Parkland, WA

Police arrested a woman on suspicion of murder after finding her bloodied on the street and her husband fatally stabbed outside their home in Parkland Wednesday night.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department (PCSD), at around 11:30 p.m., deputies responded to a 911 call about a woman walking in the road covered in blood near the intersection of Ainsworth Ave. S and 102nd St. S.

The 911 caller reported the woman was asking for help.

Deputies arrived on the scene and spoke to the 52-year-old woman. When they checked her home, they found a 62-year-old man dead outside the residence.

Authorities were informed that she had stabbed her husband.

The woman was arrested and booked into the Pierce County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder.

Detectives and forensic investigators were called to collect evidence and document the scene.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

Earthquake reported near WA's Mount St. Helens

Winter storm could impact Thanksgiving travel

When to travel, not travel in WA for Thanksgiving

WA governor-elect Bob Ferguson announces subcommittee to fight Project 2025

Driver charged with DUI, vehicular assault after semi-truck crash in Tacoma

Popular California-based chain Mountain Mike's Pizza to open in WA

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily Fox Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX Seattle FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.