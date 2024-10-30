Caught on camera: Thieves steal food truck from behind Masonic Lodge in Parkland

A Tacoma food truck was stolen and now the owner, Terry Hayes, says he has no choice but to temporarily close his mobile business.

"I would really like my truck back," Hayes told FOX 13 Seattle.

Hayes is the owner of The Man BBQ. The truck was stolen on October 22 from behind the Dryer Masonic Center on 134th Street South in Parkland.

He was on vacation with his wife when the crime occurred.

"My phone was blowing up with all the messages when I got home," said Hayes. "The lodge has been really helpful."

"Our cameras caught the whole thing," said Joseph Clark, a Shriner with the Dryer Masonic Center. "They were checking the place out throughout the day."

Video footage shared with FOX 13 Seattle shows two men take part in the theft. The thieves arrived in a white truck and were able to get inside Hayes’ vehicle, driving off with it.

Luckily, they did not take Hayes’ smoker that was on a trailer attached to the truck.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office has the footage and is working to track down the individuals responsible.

Hayes said the food truck cost him around $50,000.

"I’ve also lost some jobs because of it. That’s about $2,500 per job," he said. "Luckily I can still do online catering."

Both Hayes and the Masons hope anyone who sees the food truck will call the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.

"It has my logo on it, ‘The Man BBQ,’" said Hayes. "It also has the Seahawks logo on it."

