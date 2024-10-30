article

Cirque du Soleil is bringing the magic of "Kooza" to Redmond' this January, and tickets are on sale now.

Keep reading for everything to know about the show, including ticket prices, showtimes, parking and VIP experiences.

Where will Cirque du Soleil ‘Kooza’ take place in 2025?

The show will be held Under the White Big Top at Redmond’s Marymoor Park.

What are the Cirque du Soleil ‘Kooza’ 2025 show dates?

According to the event website, the shows will run at Marymoor Park from Jan. 19 through March 2.

Clowns from KOOZA (Picture credit: Owen Carey, Costume credit: Marie-Chantale Vaillancourt © 2010)

How much are Cirque de Soleil ‘Kooza’ tickets?

Tickets to "Kooza" start at $55, with prices varying days and performance times. A midweek afternoon show will run at the cheaper end, while a midweek evening show and weekend shows will be priced at $65. VIP tickets start at #317.

Are there ticket packages for Cirque de Soleil ‘Kooza' at Marymoor Park?

Yes. Circue de Soleil offers family package bundles, premium backstage tour packages and VIP experiences.

What is included in a Cirque de Soleil ‘Kooza’ VIP experience?

A Cirque du Soleil VIP experience offers fans an immersive, exclusive way to enjoy the show. VIP ticket holders can select premium seating and gain access to a private VIP suite, complete with a fully-licensed bar and appetizers available one hour before the show and during intermission. Guests can also snap photos of Cirque du Soleil artists before the performance and take home a complimentary souvenir. Complimentary parking, VIP-only entrances and private restrooms also add to the convenience, making this VIP package a memorable way to experience the magic of Cirque du Soleil.

Note: On select Sundays, VIP guests can enjoy a 20-minute meet-and-greet with two artists and a tour member, featuring a photo op and Q&A session.

What kind of food will be served in the VIP suite?

The VIP food menu is served as a standing dinner, including a variety of gourmet finger foods and a chef-attended station. Guests also have access to a bar.

Are children allowed in the VIP suite?

Yes. Children are allowed in the VIP suite, unless the show specifies a minimum age requirement.

Wheel of Death from KOOZA (Picture credit: Owen Carey, Costume credit: Marie-Chantale Vaillancourt © 2010)

What is Cirque de Soleil ‘Kooza’ about?

Cirque du Soleil takes audiences on a whimsical journey in its production "Kooza," which follows the touching story of a lonely character known as The Innocent, as he seeks his place in the world.

"Kooza" marks a celebratory return to Cirque du Soleil's roots, merging acrobatics and the art of clowning. Throughout the story, The Innocent encounters an array of eccentric characters, including the King, the Trickster and the Obnoxious Tourist and his Bad Dog.

Chinese Chairs from KOOZA (Picture credit: OSA Images, Costume credit: Marie-Chantale Vaillancourt © 2010)

The production delves into themes such as fear, identity, recognition and the quest for power. Organizers say the show is set in an "electrifying and exotic visual world full of surprises, thrills. Chills, audacity and total involvement."

Is parking free at Cirque de Soleil ‘Kooza’ at Marymoor Park?

Guests who purchase VIP passes will receive complimentary parking. For those guests who purchase regular, general admission tickets, parking at Marymoor Park is not included. Parking typically costs around $25 per vehicle. The money goes to King County Parks.

Do I need to bring a printed version of my e-ticket?

Yes, you will need to bring a printed version of your e-ticket with you to the show.

