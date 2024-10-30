Police arrest suspect in deadly South Seattle shooting

Police arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred in South Seattle in late July.

On July 28, at around 4:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting near the corner of 25th Ave. S and S College St. Upon arrival, they found a 34-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Officers and medics from the Seattle Fire Department performed life-saving measures, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Seattle Police Department's (SPD) Homicide Unit is leading the investigation. The motive for the shooting is still unknown.

On Tuesday, Oct. 29, SPD officers located the 19-year-old suspect in Tacoma. He was arrested and booked into the King County Jail for investigation of murder.

Further information is limited at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.