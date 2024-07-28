A man is dead following a shooting in South Seattle on Sunday morning.

Homicide investigators are currently looking into the circumstances of the killing in the area of 25th Avenue South and South College Street.

Police say they arrived to the scene around 4:30 a.m. to find a man with one gunshot wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead on scene despite lifesaving measures taken by first responders.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to reach out to the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS

