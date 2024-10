Seattle Restaurant Week Fall 2024 by neighborhood

Seattle Restaurant Week kicks off October 27, and foodies from all around the Puget Sound are about to score some tasty grub at a low cost.

For 14 days, more than 100 participating restaurants will invite people to dine and explore Seattle’s unique and innovative food scene with curated menus ranging from $20, $35, $50 and $65.

Keep reading to find participating restaurants, cafés, bars, food trucks and pop-ups in your Seattle neighborhood, as well as cities outside of Seattle:

Seattle neighborhoods

Ballard | Belltown | Capitol Hill | Central District | Columbia City | Downtown Seattle | Eastlake | First Hill | Fremont | Georgetown | Green Lake | Greenwood | Haller Lake | Hillman City | Interbay | International District | Lake City | Laurelhurst | Leschi | Madrona | Madison Valley | Magnolia | Mt. Baker | Northgate | Phinney Ridge | Pike Place Market | Pioneer Square | Queen Anne | Rainier Beach | Ravenna/Roosevelt | SoDo | South Lake Union | South Park | University District | Wallingford | West Seattle

Participating cities outside of Seattle

Bellevue | Bothell | Burien | Edmonds | Everett | Issaquah | Kent | Kirkland | Lynnwood | Mercer Island | Othello | Redmond | Renton | Roaming (Food Truck) | Shoreline | Tukwila | Woodinville

Ballard

Ginger & Scallion - Asian - Small Plates ($20)

Maddy's Bakeshop - Pacific Northwest - Small Plates ($35, $50)

Maria Luisa Empanadas - Argentinean - Lunch ($20, $35, $65)

Matador - Ballard - Mexican - Lunch, Dinner ($20, $35)

Moshi Moshi Sushi & Izakaya - Asian, Japanese - Dinner ($35)

Nolita - Italian - Dinner ($35, $50)

San Fermo - Italian - Dinner ($35)

Secret Congee - Asian, Chinese, Thai - Brunch, Lunch ($20, $20)

Spice Waala - Ballard - Indian - Dinner ($20)

Staple & Fancy - Italian, Pacific Northwest - Dinner ($65)

The Garrison - Pacific Northwest - Dinner ($65)

The Hog Wild Kitchen - American, BBQ - Dinner ($35)

Yaygit - Vegan - Brunch, Lunch ($35, $35)

Belltown

AQUA by El Gaucho - Seafood - Dinner ($65)

Askatu Bakery by Liberated Foods - Health, Plant-based, Vegan - Lunch - ($20, $35)

Chiho Bistro - Italian - Dinner ($35)

El Gaucho Seattle - Steaks - Dinner ($65)

Imperial Kitchen and Bar - Asian, Chinese, Steaks - Lunch, Dinner ($35, $65)

Karaage Setsuna - Japanese - Lunch, Dinner ($20, $50)

Kedai Makan - Asian, Chinese, Malaysian - Lunch, Dinner ($20, $35, $65)

Limoncello Belltown - Italian - Dinner ($35, $50, $65)

Mixt Cafe (Pop-Up at Mixed Pantry) - Belltown - Asian, Baked Goods, Pacific Northwest - Small Plates, Brunch ($35, $35)

neb - Italian - Dinner ($20)

Palace Kitchen - American - Dinner ($50)

Shinya Shokudo Seattle - Japanese - Dinner ($35)

Shiro's Sushi - Asian, sushi - Dinner ($65)

Tavolata Belltown - Italian, Pacific Northwest - Dinner ($35)

Wasabi Sushi & Isakaya - Asian - Dinner ($35)

Capitol Hill

206 BURGER COMPANY - American - Lunch, Dinner ($20, $20)

a/stir - American, Mediterranean - Dinner ($35, $65)

Anbai - Japanese - Lunch ($20)

BAD CHANCLA - Caribbean, Mexican - Brunch, Lunch, Dinner ($20, $20, $20)

Bai Tong Thai Street Cafe - Thai - Lunch, Dinner ($35, $65)

Biang Biang Noodles - Chinese - Brunch, Dinner ($35, $65)

Bok a Bok Fried Chicken & Biscuits - Capitol Hill - American, Korean - Dinner ($35, $65)

Cheese Room Seattle - Italian - Dinner ($35)

Di Fiora - Asian, Fusion - Lunch, Dinner ($20, $35)

Finch & Pine - American, Pacific Northwest - Brunch, Lunch, Dinner ($20, $20, $35)

Gold Coast Ghal Kitchen - African, West African - Dinner ($50)

Herb & Bitter Public House - New American, Pacific Northwest - Dinner ($50)

Ishoni Seattle - Asian, BBQ, Fusion - Dinner ($35)

Kedai Makan - Asian, Chinese, Malaysian - Lunch, Dinner ($20, $35, $65)

Light Sleeper - Variety - Small Plates, Dinner ($20, $50)

MariPili Tapas Bar - Spanish, Tapas - Small Plates ($65)

Meet Korean BBQ - BBQ, Korean, Steaks - Dinner ($65)

Nue - Asian, Caribbean, World - Brunch, Dinner ($35, $35)

OOLA Capitol Hill - Pacific Northwest - Dinner ($50)

Osteria La Spiga - Italian - Dinner ($50)

Pan de La Selva - Pop Up - Latin, Mexican - Small Plates ($20)

Plenty of Clouds - Chinese - Dinner ($35)

Plum Bistro - Vegan - Dinner ($50)

Rione XIII - Italian - Dinner ($50)

Rondo Japanese Kitchen - Japanese - Lunch, Dinner ($20, $35)

Spice Waala -Capitol Hill - Indian - Dinner ($20)

Sweet Alchemy Ice Creamery - Cap HIll - World - Small Plates ($20)

Tailwind Cafe at Good Weather - American, French - Brunch, Lunch ($20, $20)

Tamari Bar - Japanese - Lunch, Dinner ($20, $50)

Tavolata Capitol Hill - Italian - Dinner ($35)

Terra Plata - Fusion - Brunch, Dinner ($35, $50)

The Tin Table - American - Dinner ($50)

Xom - Asian, Vietnamese - Lunch, Dinner ($35, $50)

Central District

Gold Coast Ghal Kitchen - African, West African - Dinner ($50)

grayseas pies (Pop-Up at Brown Sugar Baking) - American, Filipino - Lunch, Dinner ($35, $65)

Jackson Street Pizza Lounge - Pizza - Dinner ($35)

Moderne Bakery (Pop-Up at Drip Drip Coffeehouse) - Asian, French - Small Plates ($20)

Reckless Noodle House - Asian, Vietnamese - Dinner ($35)

Columbia City

ChuMinh Tofu Sandwiches and Coffee - Vietnamese - Small Plates, Brunch, Lunch ($20, $20, $35)

Mixt Cafe (Pop-Up at Mixed Pantry) - Columbia City - Asian, Baked Goods, Pacific Northwest - Small Plates, Brunch ($35, $35)

Spice Waala - Columbia City - Indian - Dinner ($20)

Downtown Seattle

Aerlume - Pacific Northwest - Dinner ($65)

Alder & Ash - American, New American - Dinner ($65)

All Water Seafood & Oyster Bar - Pacific Northwest, Seafood - Dinner ($65)

Bombo Italian Kitchen - Italian, Pacific Northwest - Lunch ($20)

Chan Seattle - Asian, Korean Fusion - Dinner ($50)

Charlotte Restaurant & Lounge - Korean, Pacific Northwest - Lunch ($35)

Cinqu Terre Ristorante - Italian - Lunch ($35)

Cortina - Italian, Pacific Northwest - Dinner ($65)

Daniel's Broiler - Downtown - Seafood, Steaks - Dinner ($65)

Elliott's Oyster House - Seafood - Lunch, Dinner ($35, $65)

Goldfinch Tavern - Pacific Northwest - Dinner ($65)

Haidilao Hot Pot Seattle - Asian, Chinese - Lunch, Dinner ($50, $50)

Japonessa Seattle - Japanese, Sushi - Lunch, Dinner ($35, $50)

Kedai Makan - Asian, Chinese, Malaysian - Lunch, Dinner ($20, $35, $65)

Lola - Mediteranean - Dinner ($50)

Mint Progressive Indian - Indian - Dinner ($50)

Nirmal's - Indian - Brunch ($35)

Pashtun Palace - Afghan - Dinner ($20, $35)

Purple Cafe & Wine Bar: Downtown Seattle - Pacific Northwest - Dinner ($65)

Qian Lin Hot Pot Seattle - Chinese - Lunch, Dinner ($35, $65)

Shiro's Sushi - Asian, sushi - Dinner ($65)

Shuckers Oyster Bar - Seafood - Dinner ($65)

The Capital Grille - American, Seafood - Dinner ($65)

The George - Pacific Northwest - Lunch, Dinner ($35, $65)

The Hart and the Hunter - American - Brunch, Dinner ($20, $50)

Xom - Asian, Vietnamese - Lunch, Dinner ($35, $50)

Eastlake

Serafina - Italian - Dinner ($65)

The Victor Tavern - Eastlake - American, Pacific Northwest - Dinner ($35)

First Hill

Gold Coast Ghal Kitchen - African, West African - Dinner ($50)

STELLA. at Hotel Sorrento - American, Italian - Lunch, Dinner ($35, $65)

Fremont

19 GOLD - Asian - Lunch, Dinner ($20, $35)

El Camino - Mexican - Lunch, Dinner ($20, $50)

Kathmandu MomoCha - Asian, Dim Sum, World - Small Plates, Brucnh, Lunch, Dinner ($20)

Le Coin - French - Brunch, Dinner ($35, $65)

Livbud - Pacific Northwest, Plant-based - Lunch, Dinner ($20, $50)

Meesha - Indian - Dinner ($35, $50)

Pashtun Palace - Afghan - Dinner ($20, $35)

Purple Café & Wine Bar: Stone Way - Italian, Pacific Northwest - Dinner ($65)

REVEL - Asian, Korean - Dinner ($35, $50)

Shawn O'Donnell's Fremont - American, Irish - Lunch, Dinner ($20, $35)

Tavolata Stone Way - Italian, Pacific Northwest - Dinner ($35)

Georgetown

Mezzanotte - Italian - Dinner ($50)

Green Lake

Ada's Restaurant and Bar - Turkish - Lunch, Dinner ($35, $50)

Dumpling the Noodle - Asian, Chinese - Lunch, Dinner ($35, $50, $65)

Nell's Restaurant - Pacific Northwest - Dinner ($50)

Noi Tahi Cuisine - Green Lake - Thai - Dinner ($65)

Pashtun Palace - Afghan - Dinner ($20, $35)

Greenwood

Lotus Pond Vietnamese Cuisine - Asian, Vietnamese - Lunch, Dinner ($20, $35)

The Olive and Grape - Greek, Mediterranean - Dinner ($35)

Haller Lake

Lotus Pond Vietnamese Cuisine - Asian, Vietnamese - Lunch, Dinner ($20, $35)

Hillman City

Interbay

Barrel & Bacon - American, Filipino - Dinner ($50)

International District

ChuMinh Tofu - Vegan, Vietnamese - Lunch, Dinner ($20, $35)

CocoPandan - Asian - Small Plates ($20, $35)

Crawfish King - Cajun, Seafood, Vietnamese - Brunch, Lunch, Dinner ($65)

Leichacha - Taiwanese - Small Plates ($20, $35)

Spring Roll House Deli - World - Small Plates ($20, $50)

Sweet Dream Bakes (Pop-Up at Hell Em) - Asian - Small Plates ($20, $35)

Lake City

Mojito - South American - Lunch, Dinner ($20, $35)

Pashtun Palace - Afghan - Dinner ($20, $35)

Laurelhurst

Sandia - Mexican - Dinner ($35)

Leschi

Daniel's Broiler - Leschi - Seafood, Steaks - Dinner ($65)

Jackson Street Pizza Lounge - Pizza - Dinner ($35)

Pablo y Pablo - Leschi - Mexican - Dinner ($35)

Madrona

Red Cow - French - Dinner ($65)

Vendemmia - Italian - Dinner ($65)

Madison Valley

How To Cook A Wolf - Madison Park - Italian - Dinner ($65)

Magnolia

Palisade - Fine Dining - Dinner ($50)

Mt. Baker

Mioposto Pizzaria - Mt. Baker - Italian, Pizza - Brunch, Dinner ($50, $65)

Northgate

Lotus Pond Vietnamese Cuisine - Asian, Vietnamese - Lunch, Dinner ($20, $35)

Phinney Ridge

Autumn - Italian - Dinner ($50, $65)

Pike Place Market

Cutters Crabhouse - American - Dinner ($35)

Half Shell - Seafood - Brunch, Dinner ($20, $50, $50)

IL Bistro - Italian - Dinner ($65)

Maximilien - French - Dinner ($35)

Radiator Whiskey - Southern - Dinner ($50)

Pioneer Square

Darkalino's Italian Deli - Italian, Vegetarian - Lunch, Dinner ($35, $50)

Lady Grey Cake Design - Baked Goods - Small Plates ($20, $35)

Luigi's Italian Eatery - Italian - Dinner ($35, $65)

Señor Carbon Peruvian Cuisine - Latin, Sushi - Lunch, Dinner ($20, $35)

Superkim Crab House - Cajun, Seafood - Brunch, Lunch, Dinner ($35, $35, $50)

Queen Anne

Grappa Restaurant - Mediteranean - Lunch, Dinner ($65, $65)

How To Cook A Wolf - Queen Anne - Italian, Pacific Northwest - Dinner ($65)

Toulouse Petit - Cajun, French, Seafood - Lunch, Dinner ($20, $35, $50, $65)

Rainier Beach

Jude's Old Town - Cajun - Dinner ($35, $65)

Cafe Lolo (Pop-Up at MoRa) - Italian, Pacific Northwest - Small Plates, Dinner ($20, $35)

Frank's Oyster House & Champagne Parlor - American, Pacific Northwest, Seafood - Dinner ($50)

Kricket Club - Indian - Dinner ($35, $50)

Mioposto Pizzeria - Ravenna - Italian, Pizza - Brunch, Dinner ($50, $65)

SoDo

Republic of Cider - American, Pacific Northwest, World - Brunch, Dinner ($20, $35)

South Lake Union

Bleuwiches - American, Korean Fusion - Lunch, Dinner ($20, $35)

Daniel's Broiler - Lake Union - Seafood, Steaks - Dinner ($65)

FareStart Restaurant - American - Lunch ($20)

Hurry Curry of Tokyo - Japanese - Lunch, Dinner ($20, $35)

I Love Sushi on Lake Union - Asian, Japanese - Lunch, Dinner ($35, $65)

Kathmandu MomoCha - Asian, Dim Sum, World - Small Plates, Brunch, Lunch, Dinner ($20)

Noodle/Bar - Chinese - Lunch, Dinner ($20, $20)

SALO SALO by Otium Grill & Greens - Filipino - Dinner ($50, $65)

The Victor Tavern - SLU - American, Pacific Northwest - Dinner ($35)

Thomas Street Warehouse - Lunch, Dinner ($20, $35)

South Park

Canela Mexican Cafe - Mexican - Small Plates ($20)

University District

Bamboo Sushi - Japanese - Lunch, Dinner ($35, $65)

BOBA UP - Asian - Lunch, Dinner ($20, $20)

Easy Caribbean - Caribbean, Soul Food - Dinner ($50)

Kathmandu MomoCha - Asian, Dim Sum, World - Small Plates, Brunch, Lunch, Dinner ($20)

Mamma Melina Ristorante - Italian - Dinner ($50)

Pashtun Palace - Afghan - Dinner ($20, $35)

Red Pepper - Chinese - Lunch, Dinner ($65, $65)

Wallingford

Haerfest - Italian - Dinner ($65)

juisala - Health, Organic, Plant-based - Small Plates ($35, $65)

Kokkaku - Japanese, Steaks - Dinner ($50, $65)

Livbud - Pacific Northwest, Plant-based - Lunch, Dinner ($20, $50)

Pablo y Pablo - Wallingford - Mexican - Dinner ($35)

Purple Café & Wine Bar: Stone Way - Italian, Pacific Northwest - Dinner ($65)

Secret Fort - Japanese - Dinner ($35, $50)

Yoroshiku - Japanese - Lunch, Dinner ($20, $35, $50)

West Seattle

Camp West - American, Dinner ($35)

House of Naku - African, Caribbean, Halal, West African - Small Plates, Lunch, Dinner ($20, $35, $50)

Just Poke West Seattle - Asian, Hawaiian - Lunch, Dinner ($20, $20)

Mashiko Japanese Restaurant and Sushi Bar - Japanese, Sushi - Lunch, Dinner ($35, $65)

Matador - West Seattle - Mexican - Lunch, Dinner ($20, $35)

Mioposto Pizzeria - Admiral - Italian, Pizza - Brunch, Dinner ($50, $65)

Roccolto - Italian - Dinner ($50, $65)

Salty's on Alki - Pacific Northwest - Dinner ($35)

Bellevue

Baron's Sino Kitchen & Bar - Chinese - Lunch, Dinner ($20, $50)

Bellden - American, Pacific Northwest, World - Brunch ($20, $35)

Cantinetta Bellevue - Italian - Dinner ($50)

Cascades Restaurant and Bar - American, Pacific Northwest - Dinner ($35)

CocoPandan - Asian - Small Plates ($20, $35)

Earls Kitchen + Bar - Bellevue -American - Lunch, Dinner ($35, $50)

El Gaucho Bellevue - Steaks - Dinner ($65)

Firenze Ristorante - Italian - Lunch, Dunner ($35, $50)

Japonessa Bellevue - Japanese, Sushi - Lunch, Dinner ($35, $50)

Lao Ma Tou Hot Pot - Chinese - Brunch ($35, $50, $65)

Melting Pot - Bellevue - Fondue - Dinner ($50)

Novilhos Brazilian Steakhouse - Brazilian, BBQ - Dinner ($35, $50, $65)

Peony Modern Kitchen - Asian, Chinese - Lunch, Dinner ($20, $50)

Seastar Restaurant and Raw Bar - Seafood - Lunch, Dinner ($20, $65)

So Tasty - World - Brunch, Dinner ($35, $50)

STK Steakhouse - Seafood, Steaks - Brunch, Lunch, Dinner ($35, $35, $65)

Sumi Korean Grill - Asian - Lunch, Dinner ($20, $50)

The Coalman Café & Bar - American, Gastropub - Dinner ($50)

The Dolar Shop - Asian, Hot Pot - Lunch, Dinner ($35, $50)

The Lakehouse - American - Lunch, Dinner ($35, $65)

Whiskey by John Howie - American, Gastropub - Dinner ($50)

Wild Wasabi Signature - Asian, Japanese - Lunch, Dinner ($35, $65)

Bothell

Amaro Bistro - Italian - Dinner ($50)

Beardslee Public House - American - Dinner ($35)

Chinnie's Kitchen - Asian, Chinese, Thai - Dinner ($50)

Burien

Sumi Korean Grill - Asian - Lunch, Dinner ($20, $50)

The Crawfish Hut - Seafood - Brunch, Dinner ($50, $50)

Edmonds

Bar Dojo - Asian, Mexican Fusion - Dinner ($65)

Charcoal - American - Dinner ($65)

Fire & the Feast - Italian, Pacific Northwest - Dinner ($50)

Salt and Iron - Pacific Northwest, Seafood, Steaks - Dinner ($65)

Sankai - Japanese - Dinner ($50, $65)

Santa Fe Mexican Grill & Cantina - Edmonds - Mexican - Dinner ($50)

The Loft - Mediterranean, Pacific Northwest - Dinner ($50, $65)

The Victor Tavern - Edmonds - American, Pacific Northwest - Dinner ($35)

Everett

Chinnie's Kitchen - Asian, Chinese, Thai - Dinner ($50)

Issaquah

Amarone Ristorante and Bar - Italian - Dinner ($50, 65)

Coho Cafe - Pacific Northwest - Lunch, Dinner ($20, $35, $50)

The Coalman Café & Bar - American, Gastropub - Dinner ($50)

WildFin American Grill - Issaquah - American - Lunch, Dinner ($35, $50)

Kent

Agave Cocina & Cantina - Kent Station - Mexican - Lunch, Dinner ($20, $20)

Sumi Korean Grill - Asian - Lunch, Dinner ($20, $50)

Kirkland

Bottle & Bull - Pacific Northwest - Dinner ($50)

Cafe Veloce - Italian - Dinner ($35)

El Encanto - Mexican - Dinner ($50)

Feast - French - Dinner ($50)

hanoon - Levantine - Dinner ($50)

Hearth - Pacific Northwest - Dinner ($50)

Le Gran Bistro Americain - French - Dinner ($65)

Lynn's Bistro - French - Dinner ($65)

Pizza Bank - Italian - Dinner ($35)

Ristorante Paradiso - Italian - Lunch, Dinner ($35, $50)

Sparrow - American - Brunch, Lunch, Dinner ($65)

Volterra - Italian - Dinner ($50)

Lynnwood

Baekjeong Korean BBQ - Korean - Lunch, Dinner ($35, $35)

Chili Basil - Homestyle Thai Food - Asian, Thai - Lunch, Dinner ($35, $35)

Wild Wasabi Japanese Cuisine - World - Lunch, Dinner ($35, $50)

Mercer Island

Mioposto Pizzeria - Italian, Pizza - Brunch, Dinner ($35, $50)

Othello

Bang Bang Chicken - Mexican - Dinner ($65)

Redmond

Agave Cocina & Cantina - Mexican, Plant-based - Lunch, Dinner ($20, $20)

Matador Redmond - Mexican - Lunch, Dinner ($20, $35)

Tavolata Redmond - Italian - Dinner ($35)

Zio Sal Ristorante - Italian - Lunch, Dinner ($35, $50)

Renton

Anchovies & Salt - Vietnamese - Brunch, Dinner ($35, $50)

Blossom Vegetarian - Vegan, Vietnamese - Lunch, Dinner ($35, $50)

Sumi Korean Grill - Asian - Lunch, Dinner ($20, $50)

The Coalman Café & Bar - American, Gastropub - Dinner ($50)

Roaming (Food Trucks/Pop-Ups)

Duncan's Bread x A Butter Place - Pop-Up - Small Plates ($35)

Shoreline

Santa Fe Mexican Grill and Cantina - Shoreline - Mexican - Dinner ($50)

Tukwila

Coda's Kitchen ATL - Caribbean, Soul Food - Dinner ($20, $35, $65)

NW Landing Restaurant & Lounge - Pacific Northwest, World - Lunch, Dinner ($20, $35, $50)

Shinya Shokudo Tukwila - Japanese - Dinner ($35)

Sumi Korean Grill - Asian - Lunch, Dinner ($20, $50)

Woodinville

Barking Frog - Pacific Northwest - Lunch, Dinner ($35, $65)

Cava Azul Cocina & Cantina - Woodinville - Mexican - Lunch, Dinner ($20, $20)

Northwest Spirits - American, Pacific Northwest - Small Plates ($35, $50)

Pablo y Pablo - Woodinville - Mexican - Dinner ($35)

Purple Cafe and Wine Bar: Woodinville - Italian, Pacific Northwest - Dinner ($65)

The Restaurant at DeLille Cellars - American - Lunch, Dinner ($35, $65)

Walla Walla Steak Co. - Woodinville - Steaks - Dinner ($50)

Be sure to check the Seattle Restaurant Week website for an updated, interactive map of all participating restaurants.

