Miles Hudson, known infamously as the "Belltown Hellcat," is back in jail.

A $50,000 warrant was issued this month for Hudson's arrest in Renton after he missed multiple court hearings related to domestic violence charges involving his mother. Hudson initially failed to appear in Renton court in August, leading the judge to issue a $25,000 warrant. Earlier this month, while in King County Jail, Hudson missed another court date, prompting the judge to issue a second $25,000 warrant.

Hudson was booked into South Correctional Entity (SCORE) Jail Monday night on a $50,000 bond.

Hudson faces multiple charges, including reckless driving, revenge porn and stalking. These recent developments mark yet another missed appearance, adding to the challenges in ensuring his compliance with court orders.

In October, Hudson was in the King County Jail for violating the conditions of his house arrest more than 20 times, according court documents.

He missed his pre-trial hearing at Seattle Municipal Court, and opted not to appear in jail. During the hearing, the court confirmed that Hudson was able to post bail and bond out of jail. As a result, Judge Niesen issued an Order to Appear for a new court date, allowing Hudson the option to attend remotely.

Hudson is scheduled to appear in court over Zoom at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

