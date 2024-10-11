Seattle’s 'Belltown Hellcat' arrested after 21 home monitoring violations

Miles Hudson, infamously known as the "Belltown Hellcat," was taken into custody Friday after violating the conditions of his electronic home monitoring, as revealed in a compliance hearing.

Appearing via Zoom at 8:45 a.m., Hudson was ordered by Judge Catherine McDowall to attend the hearing in person. McDowall emphasized that a prior order from Judge Faye Chess required Hudson's physical presence in court.

After a brief recess, Hudson appeared in person around 10 a.m., wearing a black face mask, shiesty and a brown hoodie pulled over his head, in adherence to what his attorneys have described as religious practice.

The city of Seattle, represented by Christopher Karr, outlined Hudson's repeated violations of his court-mandated electronic home monitoring and social media restrictions. Judge Seth Niesen clarified that his order did not prohibit posting to TikTok, and the city said it wasn't using that as part of its argument.

The city outlined its reasons for requesting Hudson's release be revoked, including 21 unexplained absences lasting over two hours and at "extreme hours."

"Mr. Hudson is a young adult. He is trying to figure things out … bumping his head trying to comply with the court's order," said Emma Rekhart, Hudson's attorney. "Allow Mr Hudson, allow us as his attorneys, to assist him with his requirements."

Despite attempts from his attorneys, Sheley Anderson and Rekart, to argue that Hudson was trying to comply, the court found his explanations unpersuasive.

"You have violated the court’s orders time and time again," Niesen said.

As a result of the hearing, Hudson was ordered to forfeit his bail — $2,500 and $15,000. A new bail amount was set at $50,000 for each case, totaling $100,000. The court also imposed GPS monitoring, (which it later took back due to logistical issues) and electronic monitoring on Hudson, and ordered his immediate detention.

Niesen said, "My problem with you is your failure to comply," after Hudson spoke without consulting his attorney.

"You have violated your conditions of release every time in court," Niessen continued. "You have been in court three times now. Twenty-one violations is not acceptable."

Niesen told Hudson that he does not have a ton of credibility with the court, noting that if he fails to comply with his release conditions he will be taken into custody until his trial date.

Hudson faces criminal charges of reckless driving, stalking, and revenge porn, with trial dates set for later this year. He also faces domestic violence charges against his mother in Renton. In June, a default judgment of $83,619 was issued against Hudson.

