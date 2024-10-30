‘It's heartbreaking’; Parents, students rally against Seattle school closures

Parents, kids and teachers showed up outside of Sacajawea Elementary School before class on Wednesday, rallying against Seattle Public Schools' plan to plug a $94 million budget shortfall by closing four schools.

Students held handmade signs reading "rebuild our schools" and "save our schools."

"It's a little heartbreaking, it's obviously been a huge place, an influence for our family, for our children — my older kids are sad about it, and it just feels like a mistake," said Sacajawea parent Joshua Newman. "It's the wrong decision, and it won't really impact the cost, and there are other ways to save money that don't tear apart communities."

Newman has four children, and his oldest son started kindergarten in 2012. His youngest two are still in school now.

He and other parents and teachers say closing these schools won’t address the budget issues. They called on more support from the legislature, and it appears they got their attention.

Washington State Senator Javier Valdez and State Representative Jerry Pollet were among those who turned out. Valdez told FOX 13 Seattle that closing public schools is not the answer, but bringing in more progressive revenue is.

This rally comes as Seattle Public Schools is dealing with a $94 million budget crisis.

To shore up some of their finances, the district has decided to close four elementary schools: North Beach, Sacajawea, Stevens and Sanislo. The students who go there will be moved to schools as far as two miles away.

Map of the four elementary school consolidations in Seattle.

North Beach will go to Viewlands, Sacajawea to John Rogers, Stevens to Montlake, and Sanislo to Highland Park.

The current four-school consolidation plan is significantly smaller than the district's original plan, announced over the summer, to close and consolidate up to 21 schools.

On top of the closures, SPS is also considering a staff cut at their central office, changing school bell times, and a push for renewed levies and legislation in Olympia.

They blame their shortfall on dropping enrollment, and people shifting towards private schooling and homeschooling. They say they're working to build up their enrollment numbers, which would get them more money from the state.

SPS says they'll hold engagement sessions at impacted schools, and on Nov. 14, they expect to hold a district-wide information session.

The plan to close these schools is not yet final, and will be voted on by the school board in January.

