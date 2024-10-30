6.1 magnitude earthquake strikes near the Oregon Coast

A sizable 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck near the Oregon Coast Wednesday afternoon.

The National Weather Service (NWS) first announced the earthquake on social media, saying it struck at around 1:15 p.m.

Map provided by the United States Geological Survey

Both the NWS Tsunami Alerts page and the NWS Seattle page confirmed there is no tsunami danger.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the epicenter of the quake happened about 173 miles west of Bandon, Oregon.

So far, 74 people have reported feeling the quake. Anyone who felt the quake is encouraged to report it to the USGS on their website.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.