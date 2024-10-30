'Belltown Hellcat's' $50K bond upheld by Renton judge following arrest

Miles Hudson, widely known as the "Belltown Hellcat," appeared in Renton Municipal Court Wednesday afternoon after his arrest on Tuesday night.

Hudson, facing a $50,000 bond, is being held in South Correctional Entity Jail (SCORE) after he missed multiple Renton court dates for charges related to domestic violence against his mother.

The 21-year-old, who has gained notoriety for driving his loud Dodge Charger through the streets of Seattle at speeds of over 100 mph and for his lengthy list of legal troubles, was taken into custody by Renton police in the parking garage of his apartment complex Tuesday.

According to Renton police spokesperson Meeghan Black, Hudson was tipped off about the officers' arrival and was attempting to leave his apartment when he was detained without incident.

During Wednesday's hearing, Hudson appeared via Zoom from SCORE jail, dressed in a jail jumpsuit and looking down, with only the top of his head visible to the judge and courtroom. His attorney, Heather Villani from Valley Defenders, asserted that Hudson’s case was being exaggerated, stating, "He was picked up because everyone thinks this is a murder case."

Despite the defense’s argument, the court upheld Hudson’s $50,000 bond and reaffirmed that he must adhere to previous conditions set by the court.

The court scheduled Hudson’s next appearance, an evidentiary hearing, for November, which he is permitted to attend via Zoom.

Hudson’s latest arrest stems from two warrants issued by Renton Municipal Court — one in August and another earlier this month. Both warrants, totaling $50,000, were issued after Hudson failed to appear at scheduled hearings connected to domestic violence charges involving his mother.

In addition to criminal charges of domestic violence in Renton, Hudson's recent legal history has been marked by allegations of reckless driving, revenge porn and stalking in Seattle, all compounded by his previous violations of house arrest.

Hudson's high-profile cases have caught public attention due to his multiple arrests, frequent no-shows in court and ongoing legal battles. More updates on Hudson’s cases are expected as he faces upcoming court dates in Renton and Seattle Municipal Court.

Hudson is scheduled for further hearings later this month, where the court will address his compliance with bond conditions and pending charges.

