'Belltown Hellcat’ spotted again on Seattle streets despite court orders

Miles Hudson, known infamously as the "Belltown Hellcat," appears to be back on the road, despite being recently spotted in a Seattle tow yard and multiple court orders barring him from driving the car and using social media.

Featured article

Recent sightings of his unmistakable modified Dodge Charger Hellcat have been reported by Reddit users across the city, reigniting frustration from Seattle residents.

A Reddit user claimed to have seen the Hellcat revving its engine aggressively and driving southbound on Rainier Avenue towards Renton this past weekend. According to the post, the driver was lurching behind another vehicle, causing the car to backfire loudly — a common feature that has made the vehicle and its driver notorious in Seattle.

"Videos do not prepare you for how offensively loud that thing is in person," the Reddit user wrote, noting that the car’s distinct roar was heard long before it came into view.

In addition to the online sightings, an Instagram story surfaced Monday showing a photograph of what is believed to be Hudson's vehicle parked in a garage. The image showed the Hellcat with a dirty windshield marked with graffiti-like messages including "F- SPD" and "Diddy Cat." A figure resembling Hudson, clad in a black hoodie and face mask, was seen standing next to the car, though it is unclear if he was behind the wheel during the most recent sightings.

Hudson’s continued disregard for court orders, which prohibited him from driving and posting to social media, seems to be catching up with him. Despite being ordered to comply with electronic home monitoring (EHM), Hudson has been involved in a series of legal skirmishes, including missing compliance appointments and failing to provide necessary documentation to prove his employment.

Featured article

The recent Reddit post sparked further speculation on Hudson’s legal status, with some users noting that they had heard the Hellcat’s signature roar across multiple parts of Seattle on the same day.

One user remarked, "99% sure I’ve been hearing the Hellcat all over town today," reigniting rumors that Hudson has resumed his antics in defiance of the court.

The "Belltown Hellcat" case has drawn public attention for its mix of reckless behavior and social media bravado, leading to growing frustration within the Seattle community.

In an August court hearing, Judge Seth Niesen ruled that Hudson could face additional jail time if caught driving the Hellcat or using platforms like Instagram or Twitch, where he had previously flaunted his disregard for court orders. Despite these warnings, the alleged new sightings suggest that Hudson’s battles with the law are far from over.

Authorities have yet to confirm whether Hudson was behind the wheel during the recent incidents or if the social media posts were directly linked to him. With Hudson’s next court appearance scheduled soon, the Seattle community continues to await legal resolution in a case that has become a symbol of defiance and disruption.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

New flower discovered in Enumclaw, WA: 'Daffodahlia'

Here's your chance to step into the world of 'Bridgerton' in Seattle

Top pumpkin patches, corn mazes near Seattle to visit now

This Seattle restaurant makes NYT's 2024 'America's Best Restaurants' list

Here's when the fall leaves will reach peak color in western WA

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.