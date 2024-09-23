Seattle's 'Belltown Hellcat' spotted in impound lot: Reddit

The "Belltown Hellcat" was seen in an impound lot. This follows a long legal saga between Miles Hudson and the City of Seattle.

Belltown Hellcat vehicle posted by Reddit user TopHatMcool

A Reddit user posted the image to the r/Seattle subreddit over the weekend with the title: "Got impounded and parked next to everyone’s fav Hellcat!"

TopHatMcool went on to explain how they were impounded for a parking violation and noticed the Hellcat parked next to their car when they made it over to the lot to retrieve their vehicle.

Users from across the greater Seattle area chimed in on their own recent spottings of the infamous car. One said they saw the car on a tow truck last Thursday.

FOX 13's most recent reporting of the car's whereabouts was another resident spotting the Hellcat on a tow truck in Kent earlier in September.

More information on the Belltown Hellcat, its owner, and the legal battles surrounding him can be found on our Belltown Hellcat page.

