Fans of Netflix’s hit show "Bridgerton" can immerse themselves in the series’ romantic world through one-of-a-kind Candlelight Concerts, coming to Seattle’s Town Hall.

In collaboration with Fever and Netflix, the event features top hits from the acclaimed show, performed live by a local string quartet under the soft glow of candlelight.

Performances are set to take place in November and December in Seattle. However, at this writing, one show is already sold out.

Candlelight: Best of Bridgerton on Strings concert dates

Nov. 7 at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Nov. 15 at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. (sold out)

Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m

This multi-sensory musical experience will take "Bridgerton" fans on a journey, reimagining the series' beloved soundtrack in an intimate and magical setting. Similar events will also take place in cities like Cincinnati, Fort Myers, Raleigh and Salt Lake City.

How to purchase tickets

Tickets can be purchased on Fever’s website and range from $40 to $77. Seating is assigned on a first-come, first-served basis within each zone.

Private concerts for groups of 30 or more can also be booked online.

Are there age restrictions?

Guests 8 years or older are welcome, though those under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

How long do the concerts last?

Concerts are scheduled to last 60 minutes, with doors opening 45 minutes prior to the start time. Late entry will not be permitted.

With sold-out dates already, fans are encouraged to act quickly to secure their seats.

