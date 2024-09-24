This Seattle restaurant makes NYT's 2024 'America's Best Restaurants' list

The New York Times unveiled this year's list of America's best restaurants, and among the places is a spot in Seattle's Beacon Hill neighborhood.

Familyfriend, a Guamanian, Filipino-American restaurant that opened in 2023, dubs itself as a "Vibe Dispensary", is one of 50 restaurants and the only one in Washington state to make the fourth annual list.

The Times put together their favorites after more than a dozen reporters and editors traveled and ate at more than 300 restaurants in 96 cities across the country in the last 12 months. More than half of the restaurants that were picked for 2024 have opened since the 2023 list was released.

Famillyfriend

Familyfriend is known to have one of the best burgers in the city, but their menu also features a seafood tostada, Bulgogi rice bowl, chicken adobo tacos and typhoon donuts.

The Beacon Hill restaurant does not have a website, but they do have an Instagram. Also, you can't make a reservation, and it's first-come, first-served when doors open at 5 p.m.

