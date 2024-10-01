Miles Hudson, known as the "Belltown Hellcat," is facing new legal troubles Tuesday after failing to comply with his court-ordered electronic home monitoring (EHM).

According to a status report filed by Sentinel, the company overseeing Hudson's monitoring, Hudson missed a required compliance appointment on Sept. 27 and has continued to leave his residence without permission.

The report, filed with court on Sept. 30, details multiple violations of Hudson’s release conditions, which are part of his ongoing criminal cases, including reckless driving and domestic violence and stalking charges. Despite a court order limiting his movements, Hudson has allegedly been leaving his residence between 5 p.m. and 3 a.m. without approval from the monitoring program.

Attempts by Sentinel to reach Hudson or his emergency contact have been unsuccessful, with phone lines busy and no voicemail left, further complicating the case.

The status report has now been routed for judicial review, and the court will decide how to proceed with Hudson’s ongoing violations.

Hudson’s notorious Dodge Charger, known for its loud revs and backfiring, has been spotted multiple times across Seattle, defying court orders that prohibit him from driving.

His next pretrial hearing is scheduled for this month, where Judge Andrea Chin will address these recent violations. If found non-compliant, Hudson could face additional penalties, including potential jail time.

As the Seattle community continues to monitor Hudson's case closely, his reckless driving and disregard for legal orders continues to draw significant attention and frustration from local residents.

