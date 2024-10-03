Pierce County deputies are looking for the person who stalked a woman outside an ATM in Parkland, and then robbed her at gunpoint.

It happened at the Bank of America on Pacific Avenue, about a mile from Pacific Lutheran University.

FOX 13 Seattle obtained surveillance video from the morning of September 26, showing the gunman hiding behind bushes before running up on the victim.

The suspect wore a ski mask, and fled the scene after the robbery. The Pierce County Sheriff's Department says the gunman got away with $1,000 in cash and the victim's passport.

Luckily, the victim wasn't hurt.

So far in 2024, there have been 42 armed robberies in Parkland. That's about a 5% increase from the same time period last year.

Sergeant Darren Moss with the Pierce County Sheriff's Department says this recent bank attack is not part of a current crime trend, but investigators are concerned the gunman is still out there.

"It's a random act of violence," Sgt. Moss said. "That makes him extremely dangerous to our community. We want to get this person in custody because we don’t want him to do this to someone else."

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information that can help identify the suspect. To submit a tip, either call 1-800-222-TIPS, use the PCSD App or P3 Tips App, or visit the Crime Stoppers of Tacoma-Pierce County website.

