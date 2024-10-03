Man shot, killed in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. - Detectives are investigating a deadly shooting Wednesday night in Tacoma, police said.
At about 8:30 p.m., officers responded to multiple reports of shots fired in the 9500 block of South Steele Street.
According to the Tacoma Police Department, Pierce County Sheriff's deputies and the Washington State Patrol found a man who was shot about a block from where reports of shots were fired.
He was taken to a local hospital by the Tacoma Fire Department but later died from his injuries.
Detectives are investigating the shooting as a homicide.
Police have not made an arrest.
Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact the Tacoma Police Department.
