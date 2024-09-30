Parents want answers after Kent Police arrest student inside high school

Kent School District parents are looking for answers after police arrested a student in a classroom last week.

According to an email from KSD sent to Kentridge High School parents, police went into a classroom and took the student into custody.

The email does not say why the student was arrested, and KSD officials refused to answer any of our questions about the incident.

Kent Police confirmed they arrested a student but did not release any more information. Investigators say the reason they are not releasing any more information is because the case is still under investigation.

Featured article

Parents still have a lot of unanswered questions.

"What was he arrested for? I mean, was there something here at the school? Was it something outside of school? Was there a warrant that the kid had? I don’t know. Any information would be good," said Ryan Branch.

Branch has a freshman student at Kentridge High School. He tells FOX 13 Seattle it’s concerning that his child's campus has been the site of two incidents in less than a month.

In early September, police were on campus at Kentridge HS due to an armed, teenage carjacking suspect ending their crime spree inside the school.

"It’s worrisome. It seems like it’s getting bad in this area," said Branch.

Related article

MORE HEADLINES FROM FOX SEATTLE

'Belltown Hellcat’ spotted again on Seattle streets despite court orders

MLB hit king Pete Rose dies at 83, reports say

Seattle Police Department ends Mounted Patrol Unit after 150 years

Events planned for grand opening of Seattle's Overlook Walk

WA barbecue joint ranked among top 100 in the US

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.