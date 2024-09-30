Washington may not be the first state you think of when it comes to good BBQ, but one restaurant has stood out to earn a high ranking among famous hot spots across the country.

With a rating of 4.9 on Google reviews, Neighbor’s BBQ located in Prosser, Washington comes in as the No. 52 ranked barbecue restaurant in the nation, according to a new report by BetUS.

Neighbors BBQ in Prosser, WA named one of the top 100 BBQ restaurants in the United States

250 restaurants were judged based on a weighted compilation of Google rating scores with the prices of their BBQ staples such as the price for a full rack of BBQ ribs, regular sized BBQ baked beans, and a regular sized sweet tea or lemonade.

Here's the price breakdown for Neighbor's BBQ staples:

A full rack of ribs for $29.00.

Baked beans for $3.00.

Sweet tea for $3.00.

"As barbecue is a staple cuisine within American culture, often providing a sense of community, we wanted to uncover the best establishments in the U.S. to get down and dirty on a tasty rack of ribs! Our rankings have identified the ultimate barbecue establishments from across a variety of cities for a juicy full rack of ribs, savory smoked BBQ beans and a refreshing glass of sweet tea or lemonade." said Andres Vargas, head content editor at BetUS.

The full study can be found on their website.

