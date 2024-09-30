Niche, a leading platform for connecting students and families with educational institutions, has just unveiled its 2025 rankings for the best schools and districts in Washington state.

The comprehensive rankings include public and private schools, as well as top-rated districts across elementary, middle and high school levels, offering invaluable insights for families looking to make informed decisions about their children's education.

Top private schools in Washington

Redmond’s The Overlake School took the top spot as Washington’s best private school for 2025. Following closely were Eastside Preparatory School at #2 and Lakeside School at #3, rounding out the top three in the state’s private school rankings.

Best school districts in Washington

The Bellevue School District emerged as the top-ranked public school district in Washington, known for its commitment to academic excellence. The Northshore School District and the Lake Washington School District claimed the second and third spots, respectively.

Best public high schools in Washington

For public high schools, the Tesla STEM High School in the Lake Washington School District was ranked as number one, noted for its strong STEM programs and student achievements. Newport High School in Bellevue took the second spot, while Bellevue’s International School ranked third.

Best elementary schools in Washington

Northshore School District schools dominated the top public elementary schools category, with Sunrise Elementary School leading the way, followed by Canyon Creek Elementary School as second best, Lockwood Elementary School as third best and Northshore Family Partnership as fourth best. Albert Einstein Elementary School, a K-5 school in the Lake Washington School District, rounded out the fifth spot.

National rankings

In addition to Washington-specific results, Niche also released its highly anticipated national rankings.

North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics, located in Durham, once again secured the title of "Best Public High School in America" — its second time earning the top spot in the past three years. On the private school side, Groton School in Groton, MA, rose to number one "Best Private High School" in the nation, jumping from number 10 in 2024.

Meanwhile, the best school districts in America were dominated by schools in the Chicago area, which took the top three spots, followed by New York-area districts rounding out the top five.

Best public high schools in America

North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics (NC) The Davidson Academy (NV) MA Academy for Math & Science (MA) Rising Leaders Academy (FL) Stuyvesant High School (NY)

Schools and districts included in the rankings were assessed through a rigorous data analysis process that considered factors like academic performance, teacher quality and reviews from the community.

The 2025 rankings placed less emphasis on standardized test scores — especially in light of the test-optional movement in college admissions — focusing instead on a more holistic set of factors, such as student and parent reviews, teacher quality, extracurricular activities and college preparation.

With nearly 2.5 million reviews from real students, parents and educators, Niche’s methodology blends user experiences with up-to-date data. The platform’s rankings take into account everything from academic rigor to school culture, providing a full picture for families deciding where their children will thrive.

To see the full list of the 2025 Best Schools rankings, visit Niche's website.

