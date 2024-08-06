Your complete back-to-school guide for every K-12 school in western WA
SEATTLE - As the 2024-25 school year approaches, families across Washington state are preparing for the return to school with a comprehensive list of back-to-school essentials.
From updated school calendars and supply lists to bus routes and meal menus, each district has provided valuable resources to ensure a smooth transition into the new academic year.
Keep reading for a detailed, alphabetized guide to these essentials and more, helping students and parents stay organized and informed.
A
Anacortes School District
Website: asd103.org
School calendar: asd103.org/files/public_files/Students_and_Families/Calendar_2024-25_Student.pdf
School supplies list: asd103.org/District/Portal/back-to-school-guide
Bus routes: asd103.org/District/Department/32-Transportation
Meal menu: myschoolmenus.com/organizations/1368
Family/student portal: 2.nwrdc.wa-k12.net/scripts/cgiip.exe/WService=wanacors71/fwemnu01.w
Washington School Report Card: washingtonstatereportcard.ospi.k12.wa.us/ReportCard/ViewSchoolOrDistrict/100013
Auburn School District
Website: auburn.wednet.edu
School calendar: auburn.wednet.edu/Page/2#calendar1/20240730/month
School supplies List: auburn.wednet.edu/Page/833
Bus routes: auburn.wednet.edu/Page/420
Meal menu: auburn.wednet.edu/Page/20455
Family/student portal: q.wa-k12.net/auburnSTS/Session/Signin?area=Home&controller=Home&action=Index
Washington School Report Card: washingtonstatereportcard.ospi.k12.wa.us/ReportCard/ViewSchoolOrDistrict/100016
B
Bainbridge Island School District
Website: bisd303.org
School calendar: drive.google.com/file/d/1rY0jhlp9obv3_iGlIEc_H6JKa53Qg_f7/view
School supplies List: bisd303.org/25668_3 (click on your campus, then click the "students and families" tab for a supply list)
Bus routes: bisd303.org/32598_3
Meal menu: bisd303.org/25651_3
Family/student portal: 2.wrdc.wa-k12.net/scripts/cgiip.exe/WService=wbainbrs71/fwemnu01.w
Washington School Report Card: washingtonstatereportcard.ospi.k12.wa.us/ReportCard/ViewSchoolOrDistrict/100017
Bellevue School District
Website: bsd405.org
School calendar: bsd405.org/about-us/calendar
School supplies list: bsd405.org/about-us/schools (click on your school’s page for supply list)
Bus routes: bsd405.org/programs-and-services/transportation
Meal menu: bsd405.org/programs-and-services/nutrition-services/menus-and-nutritional-information
Family/student portal: bsd405.org/programs-and-services/technology-services/grades-and-attendance
Washington School Report Card washingtonstatereportcard.ospi.k12.wa.us/ReportCard/ViewSchoolOrDistrict/100019
Bellingham School District
Website: bellinghamschools.org
School calendar: bellinghamschools.org/families/calendars
School supplies list: bellinghamschools.org/families/enrollment/school-supplies
Bus routes: bellinghamschools.org/families/school-day-information/bus-transportation
Meal menu: bellinghamschools.org/families/school-day-information/school-menus
Family/student portal: 2.nwrdc.wa-k12.net/scripts/cgiip.exe/WService=wbellins71/seplog01.w
Washington School Report Card: washingtonstatereportcard.ospi.k12.wa.us/ReportCard/ViewSchoolOrDistrict/103061
Bethel School District
Website: bethelsd.org
School calendar: bethelsd.org/about-our-district/district-calendar
School supplies list: bethelsd.org/resources/backtoschool
Bus routes: busstops.bethelsd.org/Login.aspx?ReturnUrl=%2f
Meal menu: bethelsd.org/programs-departments/meals
Family/student portal: wa-beth-psv.edupoint.com/PXP2_Login.aspx
Washington School Report Card: washingtonstatereportcard.ospi.k12.wa.us/ReportCard/ViewSchoolOrDistrict/100022
Burlington - Edison School District
Website: be.wednet.edu
School calendar: be.wednet.edu/o/besd/page/calendar
School supplies list: be.wednet.edu (Click on ‘Schools’ to find your campus, then click on ‘Parents’ tab for supply list)
Bus routes: be.wednet.edu/page/transportation
Meal menu: be.wednet.edu/o/besd/page/food-services
Family/student portal: 2.nwrdc.wa-k12.net/scripts/cgiip.exe/WService=wburlins71/seplog01.w
Washington School Report Card: washingtonstatereportcard.ospi.k12.wa.us/ReportCard/ViewSchoolOrDistrict/100030
C
Central Kitsap School District
Website: ckschools.org
School calendar: ckschools.org/cms/one.aspx?pageId=11191
School supplies list: ckschools.org/cms/one.aspx?portalId=11175&pageId=51099
Bus routes: ckschools.org/cms/One.aspx?portalId=11175&pageId=35843
Meal menu: ckschools.org/cms/One.aspx?portalId=11175&pageId=35805
Family/student portal: ckschools.org/cms/one.aspx?portalid=11175&pageid=35098
Washington School Report Card: washingtonstatereportcard.ospi.k12.wa.us/ReportCard/ViewSchoolOrDistrict/100038
Clover Park School District
Website: cloverpark.k12.wa.us
School calendar: cloverpark.k12.wa.us/cms/One.aspx?portalId=236158&pageId=170969957
School supplies list: cloverpark.k12.wa.us/cms/one.aspx?portalId=236158&pageId=23545636
Bus routes: cloverpark.k12.wa.us/departments/transportation/bus_routes
Meal menu: cloverpark.k12.wa.us/cms/One.aspx?portalId=236158&pageId=23540992
Family/student portal: cloverpark.k12.wa.us/families/skyward_family_access
Washington School Report Card: washingtonstatereportcard.ospi.k12.wa.us/ReportCard/ViewSchoolOrDistrict/100047
E
Edmonds School District
Website: edmonds.wednet.edu
School calendar: edmonds.wednet.edu/calendar
School supplies list: edmonds.wednet.edu (click on ‘Schools’ to find your campus, then click ‘Resources’ to find supply list)
Bus routes: edmonds.wednet.edu/fs/pages/8032
Meal menu: edmonds.wednet.edu/fs/pages/7991
Family/student portal: q.wa-k12.net/edmondSTS/#5
Washington School Report Card: washingtonstatereportcard.ospi.k12.wa.us/ReportCard/ViewSchoolOrDistrict/100075
Everett Public Schools
Website: everettsd.org
School calendar: everettsd.org/Page/2#calendar1/20240730/month
School supplies list: everettsd.org/domain/1630
Bus routes: versatransweb05.tylertech.com/everett/elinkrp/Students/BasicTransBoundarySearch.aspx
Meal menu: myschoolmenus.com/organizations/229
Family/student portal: everettsd.org/Page/39294
Washington School Report Card: washingtonstatereportcard.ospi.k12.wa.us/ReportCard/ViewSchoolOrDistrict/100083
F
Federal Way School District
Website: wps.org
School calendar: fwps.org/calendar
School supplies list: fwps.org/school-year-information#fs-panel-33140
Bus routes: fwps.org/departments/transportation/bus-routes
Meal menu: fwps.org/departments/nutrition-services/breakfast-and-lunch-menus
Family/student portal: grades.fwps.org/PXP2_Login.aspx
Washington School Report Card: washingtonstatereportcard.ospi.k12.wa.us/ReportCard/ViewSchoolOrDistrict/100086
Franklin Pierce Schools
Website: fpschools.org
School calendar: fpschools.org/about/calendar
School supplies list: fpschools.org/departments/k-12-office/welcome-back-2425
Bus routes: fpschools.org/departments/transportation/bus-routes
Meal menu: fpschools.org/departments/nutrition-services/menu-information
Family/student portal: q.wa-k12.net/franklSTS/Session/Signin?area=Home&controller=Home&action=Index
Washington School Report Card: washingtonstatereportcard.ospi.k12.wa.us/ReportCard/ViewSchoolOrDistrict/100090
H
Highline Public Schools
Website: highlineschools.org
School calendar: highlineschools.org/about/calendar
School supplies List: highlineschools.org (click on ‘Schools’ to find your campus, then click ‘About Us’ tab for supply list)
Bus routes: highlineschools.org/departments/transportation
Meal menu: highlineschools.org/departments/nutrition-services/school-menus
Family/student portal: highlineschools.org/departments/family-engagement/grades
Washington School Report Card: washingtonstatereportcard.ospi.k12.wa.us/ReportCard/ViewSchoolOrDistrict/100105
I
Issaquah School District
Website: isd411.org
School calendar: isd411.org/about-us/calendars
School supplies list: isd411.org/ (click on ‘Schools’ to find your campus, then click ‘Academics’ tab for supply list)
Bus routes: isd411.org/programs-services/buses/find-your-bus-route
Meal menu: isd411.org/programs-services/meals
Family/student portal: isd411.org/portals/family-access
Washington School Report Card: washingtonstatereportcard.ospi.k12.wa.us/ReportCard/ViewSchoolOrDistrict/100111
K
Kent School District
Website: kent.k12.wa.us
School calendar: kent.k12.wa.us/Page/2#calendar1/20240730/month
School supplies List: kent.k12.wa.us/domain/5654
Bus routes: kent.k12.wa.us/Page/11732 (see ‘View Route’ for instructions)
Meal menu: kent.k12.wa.us/Menus
Family/student portal: kent.wa-k12.net/scripts/cgiip.exe/WService=wkents71/seplog01.w
Washington School Report Card: washingtonstatereportcard.ospi.k12.wa.us/ReportCard/ViewSchoolOrDistrict/100117
L
Lake Stevens School District
Website: lkstevens.wednet.edu
School calendar: lkstevens.wednet.edu/our-district/district-calendar
School supplies List: lkstevens.wednet.edu/departments/teaching-learning/back-to-school
Bus routes: lkstevens.wednet.edu/departments/transportation/bus-routes-e-link
Meal menu: lkstevens.wednet.edu/departments/food-nutrition-services/breakfast-lunch-menus
Family/student portal: lkstevens.wednet.edu/our-services/skyward-family-access
Washington School Report Card: washingtonstatereportcard.ospi.k12.wa.us/ReportCard/ViewSchoolOrDistrict/100126
Lake Washington School District
Website: lwsd.org
School calendar: lwsd.org/fs/pages/492
School supplies list: lwsd.org/students-families/school-supply-lists
Bus routes: lwsd.org/programs-and-services/transportation
Meal menu: lwsd.org/students-families/breakfast-and-lunch-menus
Family/student portal: family.lakewashington.wa-k12.net
Washington School Report Card: washingtonstatereportcard.ospi.k12.wa.us/ReportCard/ViewSchoolOrDistrict/100127
Lakewood School District
Website: wsd.wednet.edu
School calendar: lwsd.wednet.edu/Page/2
School supplies List: lwsd.wednet.edu/Page/242
Bus routes: lwsd.wednet.edu/domain/42
Meal menu: lwsd.wednet.edu/Page/1314
Family/student portal: 2.nwrdc.wa-k12.net/scripts/cgiip.exe/WService=wlkwoods71/fwemnu01.w
Washington School Report Card: washingtonstatereportcard.ospi.k12.wa.us/ReportCard/ViewSchoolOrDistrict/100128
M
Marysville School District
Website: msd25.org
School calendar: msd25.org/o/district/page/calendars-and-bell-schedule
School supplies list: msd25.org/page/school-supplies
Bus routes: msd25.org/o/district/page/transportation
Meal menu: msd25.org/page/child-nutrition-services
Family/student portal: 03.nwrdc.wa-k12.net/scripts/cgiip.exe/WService=wmaryvis71/fwemnu01.w
Washington School Report Card: washingtonstatereportcard.ospi.k12.wa.us/ReportCard/ViewSchoolOrDistrict/100142
Mercer Island School District
Website: mercerislandschools.org
School calendar: mercerislandschools.org/about-us/calendar
School supplies list: mercerislandschools.org (click on "schools" to find your campus, then click rhe "student life" tab for supply list)
Bus routes: mercerislandschools.org/programs-and-services/buses
Meal menu: mercerislandschools.org/programs-and-services/nutrition-services/nutrition-services-news
Family/student portal: mercerislandschools.org/connect/skyward
Washington School Report Card:washingtonstatereportcard.ospi.k12.wa.us/ReportCard/ViewSchoolOrDistrict/100146
Monroe School District
Website: monroe.wednet.edu
School calendar: monroe.wednet.edu/about/calendar
School supplies list: monroe.wednet.edu/schools (click on your campus, then click the "about" tab for supply list)
Bus routes: monroe.wednet.edu/departments/transportation/bus-routes
Meal menu: monroeschools.nutrislice.com
Family/student portal: 2.nwrdc.wa-k12.net/scripts/cgiip.exe/WService=wmonroes71/fwemnu01.w
Washington School Report Card: washingtonstatereportcard.ospi.k12.wa.us/ReportCard/ViewSchoolOrDistrict/100150
Mount Vernon School District
Website: mountvernonschools.org
School calendar: mountvernonschools.org/calendars
School supplies list: mountvernonschools.org/node/847
Bus routes: mountvernonschools.org/node/796
Meal menu: myschoolmenus.com/instance/420/district/438
Family/student portal: skyward.mvsd320.org
Washington School Report Card: washingtonstatereportcard.ospi.k12.wa.us/ReportCard/ViewSchoolOrDistrict/100158
Mukilteo School District
Website: mukilteoschools.org
School calendar: mukilteoschools.org/page/page_calendar?calID=126490
School supplies list: mukilteoschools.org/37494_3
Bus routes: mukilteoschools.org/37528_3
Meal menu: mukilteoschools.org/37585_3
Family/student portal: mukilteoschools.org/12691_4
Washington School Report Card: washingtonstatereportcard.ospi.k12.wa.us/ReportCard/ViewSchoolOrDistrict/100159
N
North Kitsap School District
Website: nkschools.org
School calendar: nkschools.org/families/district-calendar
School supplies list: nkschools.org/families/school-supplies
Bus routes: nkschools.org/about-us/departments/transportation/school-bus-routes
Meal menu: nkschools.org/programs-and-services/food-nutrition/menus-and-pricing
Family/student portal: nkschools.org/skyward
Washington School Report Card: washingtonstatereportcard.ospi.k12.wa.us/ReportCard/ViewSchoolOrDistrict/100169
Northshore School District
Website: nsd.org
School calendar: nsd.org/resources/news-events/calendar
School supplies list: nsd.org/schools/get-started/school-supplies
Bus routes: nsd.org/our-district/departments/transportation/bus-stop-information
Meal menu: nsd.org/schools/get-started/food-services/menus
Family/student portal: nsd.org/resources/online-tools/parentvue
Washington School Report Card: washingtonstatereportcard.ospi.k12.wa.us/ReportCard/ViewSchoolOrDistrict/100174
North Thurston Public Schools
Website: nthurston.k12.wa.us
School calendar: nthurston.k12.wa.us/about/calendar
School supplies list: nthurston.k12.wa.us/family-resources/school-day-info/school-supply-lists
Bus routes: nthurston.k12.wa.us/programs-departments/transportation
Meal menu: myschoolmenus.com/organizations/451
Family/student portal: nthurston.k12.wa.us/family-resources/family-tech-tools/skyward-family-access
Washington School Report Card: washingtonstatereportcard.ospi.k12.wa.us/ReportCard/ViewSchoolOrDistrict/100172
O
Olympia School District
Website: osd.wednet.edu
School calendar: osd.wednet.edu/cms/One.aspx?portalId=61624&pageId=61640
School supplies list: osd.wednet.edu/our_district/schools/school_supply_lists
Bus routes: infofinderi.com/ifi/?cid=OSD03197038896
Meal menu: osd.nutrislice.com
Family/student portal:www2.crdc.wa-k12.net/scripts/cgiip.exe/WService=wolympis71/seplog01.w
Washington School Report Card: washingtonstatereportcard.ospi.k12.wa.us/ReportCard/ViewSchoolOrDistrict/100182
P
Peninsula School District
Website: psd401.net
School calendar: psd401.net/fs/pages/666
School supplies list: psd401.net/academics/back-to-school-guide#fs-panel-33990
Bus routes: psd401.net/about-us/departments/transportation
Meal menu: psd401.net/fs/pages/654
Family/student portal: psd401.net/parent-portal/how-to-use-parent-portal
Washington School Report Card: washingtonstatereportcard.ospi.k12.wa.us/ReportCard/ViewSchoolOrDistrict/100199
Port Angeles School District
Website: portangelesschools.org
School calendar: portangelesschools.org/about/calendar
School supplies List: portangelesschools.org/families/school-supply-lists
Bus routes: portangelesschools.org/families/bus-routes
Meal menu: portangelesschools.org/departments/food-services
Family/student portal: eaplus.portangeles.wa-k12.net
Washington School Report Card: https://washingtonstatereportcard.ospi.k12.wa.us/ReportCard/ViewSchoolOrDistrict/100202
Puyallup School District
Website: puyallupsd.org
School calendar: puyallupsd.org/about-us/calendars-and-bell-schedules
School supplies list: puyallupsd.org (Click on ‘Schools’ to find your campus, then click ‘Resources’ tab for supply list)
Bus routes: puyallupsd.org/about-us/departments/transportation-services/bus-schedules-and-routes
Meal menu: puyallupsd.org/services/food-and-nutrition/menus-and-nutrient-information
Family/student portal: puyallupsd.org/about-us/departments/technology/family-apps-portal
Washington School Report Card: washingtonstatereportcard.ospi.k12.wa.us/ReportCard/ViewSchoolOrDistrict/100207
R
Renton School District
Website: rentonschools.us
School calendar: rentonschools.us/fs/pages/828
School supplies list: rentonschools.us/learning-and-teaching/elementary-education/school-supplies
Bus routes: versatransweb05.tylertech.com/renton/elinkrp/login.aspx
Meal menu: rentonschools.us/fs/pages/794
Family/student portal: 2.nwrdc.wa-k12.net/scripts/cgiip.exe/WService=wrentons71/seplog01.w
Washington School Report Card: washingtonstatereportcard.ospi.k12.wa.us/ReportCard/ViewSchoolOrDistrict/100216
S
San Juan Island School District
Website: sjisd.wednet.edu
School calendar: sjisd.wednet.edu/site/Default.aspx?PageID=126
School supplies list: sjisd.wednet.edu/sjisd (Click on ‘Schools’ to find your campus, the click ‘Families’ tab for supply list)
Bus routes: sjisd.wednet.edu/Page/110
Meal menu: sjisd.wednet.edu/domain/32
Family/sudent portal: jisd.wednet.edu/domain/527
Washington School Report Card: washingtonstatereportcard.ospi.k12.wa.us/ReportCard/ViewSchoolOrDistrict/100227
Seattle Public Schools
Website: seattleschools.org
School calendar: seattleschools.org/news/school-calendar
School supplies list: seattleschools.org/schools (Click on your campus, then click the "resources" tab for supply list)
Bus routes: seattleschools.org/departments/transportation
Meal menu: seattleschools.org/news/school-lunch-and-breakfast
Family/student portal: seattleschools.org/student-portal
Washington school report card: washingtonstatereportcard.ospi.k12.wa.us/ReportCard/ViewSchoolOrDistrict/100229
Shoreline School District
Website: ssd412.org
School calendar: ssd412.org/calendar
School supplies List: ssd412.org (Click ‘Schools’ to find your campus, then click ‘Academics’ for supply list)
Bus routes: ssd412.org/departments/transportation/student-bus-stops-e-link
Meal menu: ssd412.org/departments/food-nutrition-services/menus-nutrition
Family/student portal: nwrdc.wa-k12.net/scripts/cgiip.exe/WService=wshorels71/fwemnu01.w
Washington School Report Card: washingtonstatereportcard.ospi.k12.wa.us/ReportCard/ViewSchoolOrDistrict/100236
Snohomish School District
Website: sno.wednet.edu
School calendar: sno.wednet.edu/Page/2
School supplies list: sno.wednet.edu/site/Default.aspx?PageID=955
Bus routes: sno.wednet.edu/Page/5433
Meal menu: sno.nutrislice.com/menus-eula
Family/student portal: 2.nwrdc.wa-k12.net/scripts/cgiip.exe/WService=wsnohoms71/seplog01.w
Washington School Report Card: washingtonstatereportcard.ospi.k12.wa.us/ReportCard/ViewSchoolOrDistrict/100239
Snoqualmie Valley School District
Website: svsd410.org
School calendar: svsd410.org/calendar
School supplies list: svsd410.org/parents-portal/school-supplies
Bus routes: svsd410.org/departments/transportation/bus-routes-e-link
Meal menu: svsd410.org/departments/food-services/menus-and-meal-prices
Family/student portal: 2.nwrdc.wa-k12.net/scripts/cgiip.exe/WService=wsnoquas71/seplog01.w
Washington School Report Card: washingtonstatereportcard.ospi.k12.wa.us/ReportCard/ViewSchoolOrDistrict/100240
South Kitsap School District
Website: skschools.org
School calendar: skschools.org/learn-sk/student-calendar
School supplies list: skschools.org/about-us/news/default-board-post-page/~board/all-school-news/post/school-supplies
Bus routes: infofinderi.com/ifi/?cid=SKSD4RHJMD7GH
Meal menu: skschools.org/departments/food-and-nutrition-services
Family/student portal: 2.saas.wa-k12.net/scripts/cgiip.exe/WService=wskitsas71/seplog01.w
Washington School Report Card: washingtonstatereportcard.ospi.k12.wa.us/ReportCard/ViewSchoolOrDistrict/100244
Stanwood-Camano School District
Website: stanwood.wednet.edu/
School calendar: stanwood.wednet.edu/about/calendar
School supplies list: stanwood.wednet.edu/cms/One.aspx?portalId=73157304&pageId=73776161
Bus routes: stanwood.wednet.edu/departments/transportation
Meal menu: stanwood.wednet.edu/departments/Food_Services
Family/student portal: nwrdc.wa-k12.net/scripts/cgiip.exe/WService=wstanwds71/seplog01.w
Washington School Report Card: washingtonstatereportcard.ospi.k12.wa.us/ReportCard/ViewSchoolOrDistrict/100250
Sumner-Bonney Lake School District
Website: sumnersd.org
School calendar: sumnersd.org/calendar23
School supplies list: sumnersd.org/back-to-school/school-supplies
Bus routes: sumnersd.org/services/transportation/bus-routes
Meal menu: sumnersd.org/services/services/menus
Family/student portal: 2.nwrdc.wa-k12.net/scripts/cgiip.exe/WService=wsumners71/seplog01.w
Washington School Report Card: washingtonstatereportcard.ospi.k12.wa.us/ReportCard/ViewSchoolOrDistrict/100259
T
Tacoma Public Schools
Website: tacomaschools.org
School calendar: tacomaschools.org/fs/pages/494
School supplies list: tacomaschools.org (Click on ‘Schools’ to find your campus, then click ‘About’ for supply list)
Bus routes: tacomaschools.org/fs/pages/420
Meal menu: tacomaschools.org/fs/pages/412
Family/student portal: tacomaschools.org/departments/technology/parentvue
Washington School Report Card: washingtonstatereportcard.ospi.k12.wa.us/ReportCard/ViewSchoolOrDistrict/100261
Tahoma School District
Website: tahomasd.us
School calendar: tahomasd.us/about/calendar
School supplies list: tahomasd.us (Click on ‘Schools’ to find your campus, then click ‘School Resources’ tab for supply list)
Bus routes: tahomasd.us/programs-services/buses
Meal menu: myschoolmenus.com/organizations/1942
Family/student portal: nwrdc.wa-k12.net/scripts/cgiip.exe/WService=wtahomas71/fwemnu01.w
WA State Report Card: washingtonstatereportcard.ospi.k12.wa.us/ReportCard/ViewSchoolOrDistrict/100263
Tukwila School District
Website: tukwilaschools.org
School calendar: tukwilaschools.org/fs/pages/932
School supplies list: tukwilaschools.org/ (Click on ‘Schools’ to find your campus, then click ‘About’ tab for supply list)
Bus routes: tukwilaschools.org/departments/transportation/bus-routes-schedules
Meal menu: tukwila.nutrislice.com/menus-eula
Family/student portal: 2.nwrdc.wa-k12.net/scripts/cgiip.exe/WService=wtukwils71/seplog01.w
Washington School Report Card: washingtonstatereportcard.ospi.k12.wa.us/ReportCard/ViewSchoolOrDistrict/100243
Tumwater School District
Website: tumwater.k12.wa.us
School calendar: tumwater.k12.wa.us/link-one/2024-25-school-year-calendar
School supplies list: tumwater.k12.wa.us (Click on ‘Schools’ to find your campus, then scroll to ‘News & Announcements’ for supply list)
Bus routes: tumwater.k12.wa.us/departments/transportation/general-education-bus-routes
Meal menu: tumwater.k12.wa.us/departments/food-services/menus-nutrition-info
Family/student portal: eaplus.tumwater.wa-k12.net/
Washington School Report Card: washingtonstatereportcard.ospi.k12.wa.us/ReportCard/ViewSchoolOrDistrict/100273
V
Vashon Island School District
Website: vashonsd.org
School calendar: vashonsd.org/Page/2
School supplies list: vashonsd.org/domain/126
Meal menu: vashonsd.org/Page/56
Family/student portal: 2.nwrdc.wa-k12.net/scripts/cgiip.exe/WService=wvashons71/seplog01.w
Washington School Report Card: washingtonstatereportcard.ospi.k12.wa.us/ReportCard/ViewSchoolOrDistrict/100279
MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE
Voter guide: What to know about the WA 2024 primary election
Workers at Seattle's Woodland Park Zoo prepare for possible strike
Woman killed in I-5 hit-and-run crash, WA troopers seek public's help
More in-person work days for Seattle executive branch employees soon
Pierce County deputies disrupt international cockfighting ring in Buckley, WA
Pioneer Fire now a quarter-mile from Stehekin, Level 3 Evacuations in place
To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.