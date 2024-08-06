Your complete back-to-school guide for every K-12 school in western WA

As the 2024-25 school year approaches, families across Washington state are preparing for the return to school with a comprehensive list of back-to-school essentials.

From updated school calendars and supply lists to bus routes and meal menus, each district has provided valuable resources to ensure a smooth transition into the new academic year.

Keep reading for a detailed, alphabetized guide to these essentials and more, helping students and parents stay organized and informed.

A

Anacortes School District

Website: asd103.org

School calendar: asd103.org/files/public_files/Students_and_Families/Calendar_2024-25_Student.pdf

School supplies list: asd103.org/District/Portal/back-to-school-guide

Bus routes: asd103.org/District/Department/32-Transportation

Meal menu: myschoolmenus.com/organizations/1368

Family/student portal: 2.nwrdc.wa-k12.net/scripts/cgiip.exe/WService=wanacors71/fwemnu01.w

Washington School Report Card: washingtonstatereportcard.ospi.k12.wa.us/ReportCard/ViewSchoolOrDistrict/100013

Auburn School District

Website: auburn.wednet.edu

School calendar: auburn.wednet.edu/Page/2#calendar1/20240730/month

School supplies List: auburn.wednet.edu/Page/833

Bus routes: auburn.wednet.edu/Page/420

Meal menu: auburn.wednet.edu/Page/20455

Family/student portal: q.wa-k12.net/auburnSTS/Session/Signin?area=Home&controller=Home&action=Index

Washington School Report Card: washingtonstatereportcard.ospi.k12.wa.us/ReportCard/ViewSchoolOrDistrict/100016

B

Bainbridge Island School District

Website: bisd303.org

School calendar: drive.google.com/file/d/1rY0jhlp9obv3_iGlIEc_H6JKa53Qg_f7/view

School supplies List: bisd303.org/25668_3 (click on your campus, then click the "students and families" tab for a supply list)

Bus routes: bisd303.org/32598_3

Meal menu: bisd303.org/25651_3

Family/student portal: 2.wrdc.wa-k12.net/scripts/cgiip.exe/WService=wbainbrs71/fwemnu01.w

Washington School Report Card: washingtonstatereportcard.ospi.k12.wa.us/ReportCard/ViewSchoolOrDistrict/100017

Bellevue School District

Website: bsd405.org

School calendar: bsd405.org/about-us/calendar

School supplies list: bsd405.org/about-us/schools (click on your school’s page for supply list)

Bus routes: bsd405.org/programs-and-services/transportation

Meal menu: bsd405.org/programs-and-services/nutrition-services/menus-and-nutritional-information

Family/student portal: bsd405.org/programs-and-services/technology-services/grades-and-attendance

Washington School Report Card washingtonstatereportcard.ospi.k12.wa.us/ReportCard/ViewSchoolOrDistrict/100019

Bellingham School District

Website: bellinghamschools.org

School calendar: bellinghamschools.org/families/calendars

School supplies list: bellinghamschools.org/families/enrollment/school-supplies

Bus routes: bellinghamschools.org/families/school-day-information/bus-transportation

Meal menu: bellinghamschools.org/families/school-day-information/school-menus

Family/student portal: 2.nwrdc.wa-k12.net/scripts/cgiip.exe/WService=wbellins71/seplog01.w

Washington School Report Card: washingtonstatereportcard.ospi.k12.wa.us/ReportCard/ViewSchoolOrDistrict/103061

Bethel School District

Website: bethelsd.org

School calendar: bethelsd.org/about-our-district/district-calendar

School supplies list: bethelsd.org/resources/backtoschool

Bus routes: busstops.bethelsd.org/Login.aspx?ReturnUrl=%2f

Meal menu: bethelsd.org/programs-departments/meals

Family/student portal: wa-beth-psv.edupoint.com/PXP2_Login.aspx

Washington School Report Card: washingtonstatereportcard.ospi.k12.wa.us/ReportCard/ViewSchoolOrDistrict/100022

Burlington - Edison School District

Website: be.wednet.edu

School calendar: be.wednet.edu/o/besd/page/calendar

School supplies list: be.wednet.edu (Click on ‘Schools’ to find your campus, then click on ‘Parents’ tab for supply list)

Bus routes: be.wednet.edu/page/transportation

Meal menu: be.wednet.edu/o/besd/page/food-services

Family/student portal: 2.nwrdc.wa-k12.net/scripts/cgiip.exe/WService=wburlins71/seplog01.w

Washington School Report Card: washingtonstatereportcard.ospi.k12.wa.us/ReportCard/ViewSchoolOrDistrict/100030

C

Central Kitsap School District

Website: ckschools.org

School calendar: ckschools.org/cms/one.aspx?pageId=11191

School supplies list: ckschools.org/cms/one.aspx?portalId=11175&pageId=51099

Bus routes: ckschools.org/cms/One.aspx?portalId=11175&pageId=35843

Meal menu: ckschools.org/cms/One.aspx?portalId=11175&pageId=35805

Family/student portal: ckschools.org/cms/one.aspx?portalid=11175&pageid=35098

Washington School Report Card: washingtonstatereportcard.ospi.k12.wa.us/ReportCard/ViewSchoolOrDistrict/100038

Clover Park School District

Website: cloverpark.k12.wa.us

School calendar: cloverpark.k12.wa.us/cms/One.aspx?portalId=236158&pageId=170969957

School supplies list: cloverpark.k12.wa.us/cms/one.aspx?portalId=236158&pageId=23545636

Bus routes: cloverpark.k12.wa.us/departments/transportation/bus_routes

Meal menu: cloverpark.k12.wa.us/cms/One.aspx?portalId=236158&pageId=23540992

Family/student portal: cloverpark.k12.wa.us/families/skyward_family_access

Washington School Report Card: washingtonstatereportcard.ospi.k12.wa.us/ReportCard/ViewSchoolOrDistrict/100047

E

Edmonds School District

Website: edmonds.wednet.edu

School calendar: edmonds.wednet.edu/calendar

School supplies list: edmonds.wednet.edu (click on ‘Schools’ to find your campus, then click ‘Resources’ to find supply list)

Bus routes: edmonds.wednet.edu/fs/pages/8032

Meal menu: edmonds.wednet.edu/fs/pages/7991

Family/student portal: q.wa-k12.net/edmondSTS/#5

Washington School Report Card: washingtonstatereportcard.ospi.k12.wa.us/ReportCard/ViewSchoolOrDistrict/100075

Everett Public Schools

Website: everettsd.org

School calendar: everettsd.org/Page/2#calendar1/20240730/month

School supplies list: everettsd.org/domain/1630

Bus routes: versatransweb05.tylertech.com/everett/elinkrp/Students/BasicTransBoundarySearch.aspx

Meal menu: myschoolmenus.com/organizations/229

Family/student portal: everettsd.org/Page/39294

Washington School Report Card: washingtonstatereportcard.ospi.k12.wa.us/ReportCard/ViewSchoolOrDistrict/100083

F

Federal Way School District

Website: wps.org

School calendar: fwps.org/calendar

School supplies list: fwps.org/school-year-information#fs-panel-33140

Bus routes: fwps.org/departments/transportation/bus-routes

Meal menu: fwps.org/departments/nutrition-services/breakfast-and-lunch-menus

Family/student portal: grades.fwps.org/PXP2_Login.aspx

Washington School Report Card: washingtonstatereportcard.ospi.k12.wa.us/ReportCard/ViewSchoolOrDistrict/100086

Franklin Pierce Schools

Website: fpschools.org

School calendar: fpschools.org/about/calendar

School supplies list: fpschools.org/departments/k-12-office/welcome-back-2425

Bus routes: fpschools.org/departments/transportation/bus-routes

Meal menu: fpschools.org/departments/nutrition-services/menu-information

Family/student portal: q.wa-k12.net/franklSTS/Session/Signin?area=Home&controller=Home&action=Index

Washington School Report Card: washingtonstatereportcard.ospi.k12.wa.us/ReportCard/ViewSchoolOrDistrict/100090

H

Highline Public Schools

Website: highlineschools.org

School calendar: highlineschools.org/about/calendar

School supplies List: highlineschools.org (click on ‘Schools’ to find your campus, then click ‘About Us’ tab for supply list)

Bus routes: highlineschools.org/departments/transportation

Meal menu: highlineschools.org/departments/nutrition-services/school-menus

Family/student portal: highlineschools.org/departments/family-engagement/grades

Washington School Report Card: washingtonstatereportcard.ospi.k12.wa.us/ReportCard/ViewSchoolOrDistrict/100105

I

Issaquah School District

Website: isd411.org

School calendar: isd411.org/about-us/calendars

School supplies list: isd411.org/ (click on ‘Schools’ to find your campus, then click ‘Academics’ tab for supply list)

Bus routes: isd411.org/programs-services/buses/find-your-bus-route

Meal menu: isd411.org/programs-services/meals

Family/student portal: isd411.org/portals/family-access

Washington School Report Card: washingtonstatereportcard.ospi.k12.wa.us/ReportCard/ViewSchoolOrDistrict/100111

K

Kent School District

Website: kent.k12.wa.us

School calendar: kent.k12.wa.us/Page/2#calendar1/20240730/month

School supplies List: kent.k12.wa.us/domain/5654

Bus routes: kent.k12.wa.us/Page/11732 (see ‘View Route’ for instructions)

Meal menu: kent.k12.wa.us/Menus

Family/student portal: kent.wa-k12.net/scripts/cgiip.exe/WService=wkents71/seplog01.w

Washington School Report Card: washingtonstatereportcard.ospi.k12.wa.us/ReportCard/ViewSchoolOrDistrict/100117

L

Lake Stevens School District

Website: lkstevens.wednet.edu

School calendar: lkstevens.wednet.edu/our-district/district-calendar

School supplies List: lkstevens.wednet.edu/departments/teaching-learning/back-to-school

Bus routes: lkstevens.wednet.edu/departments/transportation/bus-routes-e-link

Meal menu: lkstevens.wednet.edu/departments/food-nutrition-services/breakfast-lunch-menus

Family/student portal: lkstevens.wednet.edu/our-services/skyward-family-access

Washington School Report Card: washingtonstatereportcard.ospi.k12.wa.us/ReportCard/ViewSchoolOrDistrict/100126

Lake Washington School District

Website: lwsd.org

School calendar: lwsd.org/fs/pages/492

School supplies list: lwsd.org/students-families/school-supply-lists

Bus routes: lwsd.org/programs-and-services/transportation

Meal menu: lwsd.org/students-families/breakfast-and-lunch-menus

Family/student portal: family.lakewashington.wa-k12.net

Washington School Report Card: washingtonstatereportcard.ospi.k12.wa.us/ReportCard/ViewSchoolOrDistrict/100127

Lakewood School District

Website: wsd.wednet.edu

School calendar: lwsd.wednet.edu/Page/2

School supplies List: lwsd.wednet.edu/Page/242

Bus routes: lwsd.wednet.edu/domain/42

Meal menu: lwsd.wednet.edu/Page/1314

Family/student portal: 2.nwrdc.wa-k12.net/scripts/cgiip.exe/WService=wlkwoods71/fwemnu01.w

Washington School Report Card: washingtonstatereportcard.ospi.k12.wa.us/ReportCard/ViewSchoolOrDistrict/100128

M

Marysville School District

Website: msd25.org

School calendar: msd25.org/o/district/page/calendars-and-bell-schedule

School supplies list: msd25.org/page/school-supplies

Bus routes: msd25.org/o/district/page/transportation

Meal menu: msd25.org/page/child-nutrition-services

Family/student portal: 03.nwrdc.wa-k12.net/scripts/cgiip.exe/WService=wmaryvis71/fwemnu01.w

Washington School Report Card: washingtonstatereportcard.ospi.k12.wa.us/ReportCard/ViewSchoolOrDistrict/100142

Mercer Island School District

Website: mercerislandschools.org

School calendar: mercerislandschools.org/about-us/calendar

School supplies list: mercerislandschools.org (click on "schools" to find your campus, then click rhe "student life" tab for supply list)

Bus routes: mercerislandschools.org/programs-and-services/buses

Meal menu: mercerislandschools.org/programs-and-services/nutrition-services/nutrition-services-news

Family/student portal: mercerislandschools.org/connect/skyward

Washington School Report Card:washingtonstatereportcard.ospi.k12.wa.us/ReportCard/ViewSchoolOrDistrict/100146

Monroe School District

Website: monroe.wednet.edu

School calendar: monroe.wednet.edu/about/calendar

School supplies list: monroe.wednet.edu/schools (click on your campus, then click the "about" tab for supply list)

Bus routes: monroe.wednet.edu/departments/transportation/bus-routes

Meal menu: monroeschools.nutrislice.com

Family/student portal: 2.nwrdc.wa-k12.net/scripts/cgiip.exe/WService=wmonroes71/fwemnu01.w

Washington School Report Card: washingtonstatereportcard.ospi.k12.wa.us/ReportCard/ViewSchoolOrDistrict/100150

Mount Vernon School District

Website: mountvernonschools.org

School calendar: mountvernonschools.org/calendars

School supplies list: mountvernonschools.org/node/847

Bus routes: mountvernonschools.org/node/796

Meal menu: myschoolmenus.com/instance/420/district/438

Family/student portal: skyward.mvsd320.org

Washington School Report Card: washingtonstatereportcard.ospi.k12.wa.us/ReportCard/ViewSchoolOrDistrict/100158

Mukilteo School District

Website: mukilteoschools.org

School calendar: mukilteoschools.org/page/page_calendar?calID=126490

School supplies list: mukilteoschools.org/37494_3

Bus routes: mukilteoschools.org/37528_3

Meal menu: mukilteoschools.org/37585_3

Family/student portal: mukilteoschools.org/12691_4

Washington School Report Card: washingtonstatereportcard.ospi.k12.wa.us/ReportCard/ViewSchoolOrDistrict/100159

N

North Kitsap School District

Website: nkschools.org

School calendar: nkschools.org/families/district-calendar

School supplies list: nkschools.org/families/school-supplies

Bus routes: nkschools.org/about-us/departments/transportation/school-bus-routes

Meal menu: nkschools.org/programs-and-services/food-nutrition/menus-and-pricing

Family/student portal: nkschools.org/skyward

Washington School Report Card: washingtonstatereportcard.ospi.k12.wa.us/ReportCard/ViewSchoolOrDistrict/100169

Northshore School District

Website: nsd.org

School calendar: nsd.org/resources/news-events/calendar

School supplies list: nsd.org/schools/get-started/school-supplies

Bus routes: nsd.org/our-district/departments/transportation/bus-stop-information

Meal menu: nsd.org/schools/get-started/food-services/menus

Family/student portal: nsd.org/resources/online-tools/parentvue

Washington School Report Card: washingtonstatereportcard.ospi.k12.wa.us/ReportCard/ViewSchoolOrDistrict/100174

North Thurston Public Schools

Website: nthurston.k12.wa.us

School calendar: nthurston.k12.wa.us/about/calendar

School supplies list: nthurston.k12.wa.us/family-resources/school-day-info/school-supply-lists

Bus routes: nthurston.k12.wa.us/programs-departments/transportation

Meal menu: myschoolmenus.com/organizations/451

Family/student portal: nthurston.k12.wa.us/family-resources/family-tech-tools/skyward-family-access

Washington School Report Card: washingtonstatereportcard.ospi.k12.wa.us/ReportCard/ViewSchoolOrDistrict/100172

O

Olympia School District

Website: osd.wednet.edu

School calendar: osd.wednet.edu/cms/One.aspx?portalId=61624&pageId=61640

School supplies list: osd.wednet.edu/our_district/schools/school_supply_lists

Bus routes: infofinderi.com/ifi/?cid=OSD03197038896

Meal menu: osd.nutrislice.com

Family/student portal:www2.crdc.wa-k12.net/scripts/cgiip.exe/WService=wolympis71/seplog01.w

Washington School Report Card: washingtonstatereportcard.ospi.k12.wa.us/ReportCard/ViewSchoolOrDistrict/100182

P

Peninsula School District

Website: psd401.net

School calendar: psd401.net/fs/pages/666

School supplies list: psd401.net/academics/back-to-school-guide#fs-panel-33990

Bus routes: psd401.net/about-us/departments/transportation

Meal menu: psd401.net/fs/pages/654

Family/student portal: psd401.net/parent-portal/how-to-use-parent-portal

Washington School Report Card: washingtonstatereportcard.ospi.k12.wa.us/ReportCard/ViewSchoolOrDistrict/100199

Port Angeles School District

Website: portangelesschools.org

School calendar: portangelesschools.org/about/calendar

School supplies List: portangelesschools.org/families/school-supply-lists

Bus routes: portangelesschools.org/families/bus-routes

Meal menu: portangelesschools.org/departments/food-services

Family/student portal: eaplus.portangeles.wa-k12.net

Washington School Report Card: https://washingtonstatereportcard.ospi.k12.wa.us/ReportCard/ViewSchoolOrDistrict/100202

Puyallup School District

Website: puyallupsd.org

School calendar: puyallupsd.org/about-us/calendars-and-bell-schedules

School supplies list: puyallupsd.org (Click on ‘Schools’ to find your campus, then click ‘Resources’ tab for supply list)

Bus routes: puyallupsd.org/about-us/departments/transportation-services/bus-schedules-and-routes

Meal menu: puyallupsd.org/services/food-and-nutrition/menus-and-nutrient-information

Family/student portal: puyallupsd.org/about-us/departments/technology/family-apps-portal

Washington School Report Card: washingtonstatereportcard.ospi.k12.wa.us/ReportCard/ViewSchoolOrDistrict/100207

R

Renton School District

Website: rentonschools.us

School calendar: rentonschools.us/fs/pages/828

School supplies list: rentonschools.us/learning-and-teaching/elementary-education/school-supplies

Bus routes: versatransweb05.tylertech.com/renton/elinkrp/login.aspx

Meal menu: rentonschools.us/fs/pages/794

Family/student portal: 2.nwrdc.wa-k12.net/scripts/cgiip.exe/WService=wrentons71/seplog01.w

Washington School Report Card: washingtonstatereportcard.ospi.k12.wa.us/ReportCard/ViewSchoolOrDistrict/100216

S

San Juan Island School District

Website: sjisd.wednet.edu

School calendar: sjisd.wednet.edu/site/Default.aspx?PageID=126

School supplies list: sjisd.wednet.edu/sjisd (Click on ‘Schools’ to find your campus, the click ‘Families’ tab for supply list)

Bus routes: sjisd.wednet.edu/Page/110

Meal menu: sjisd.wednet.edu/domain/32

Family/sudent portal: jisd.wednet.edu/domain/527

Washington School Report Card: washingtonstatereportcard.ospi.k12.wa.us/ReportCard/ViewSchoolOrDistrict/100227

Seattle Public Schools

Website: seattleschools.org

School calendar: seattleschools.org/news/school-calendar

School supplies list: seattleschools.org/schools (Click on your campus, then click the "resources" tab for supply list)

Bus routes: seattleschools.org/departments/transportation

Meal menu: seattleschools.org/news/school-lunch-and-breakfast

Family/student portal: seattleschools.org/student-portal

Washington school report card: washingtonstatereportcard.ospi.k12.wa.us/ReportCard/ViewSchoolOrDistrict/100229

Shoreline School District

Website: ssd412.org

School calendar: ssd412.org/calendar

School supplies List: ssd412.org (Click ‘Schools’ to find your campus, then click ‘Academics’ for supply list)

Bus routes: ssd412.org/departments/transportation/student-bus-stops-e-link

Meal menu: ssd412.org/departments/food-nutrition-services/menus-nutrition

Family/student portal: nwrdc.wa-k12.net/scripts/cgiip.exe/WService=wshorels71/fwemnu01.w

Washington School Report Card: washingtonstatereportcard.ospi.k12.wa.us/ReportCard/ViewSchoolOrDistrict/100236

Snohomish School District

Website: sno.wednet.edu

School calendar: sno.wednet.edu/Page/2

School supplies list: sno.wednet.edu/site/Default.aspx?PageID=955

Bus routes: sno.wednet.edu/Page/5433

Meal menu: sno.nutrislice.com/menus-eula

Family/student portal: 2.nwrdc.wa-k12.net/scripts/cgiip.exe/WService=wsnohoms71/seplog01.w

Washington School Report Card: washingtonstatereportcard.ospi.k12.wa.us/ReportCard/ViewSchoolOrDistrict/100239

Snoqualmie Valley School District

Website: svsd410.org

School calendar: svsd410.org/calendar

School supplies list: svsd410.org/parents-portal/school-supplies

Bus routes: svsd410.org/departments/transportation/bus-routes-e-link

Meal menu: svsd410.org/departments/food-services/menus-and-meal-prices

Family/student portal: 2.nwrdc.wa-k12.net/scripts/cgiip.exe/WService=wsnoquas71/seplog01.w

Washington School Report Card: washingtonstatereportcard.ospi.k12.wa.us/ReportCard/ViewSchoolOrDistrict/100240

South Kitsap School District

Website: skschools.org

School calendar: skschools.org/learn-sk/student-calendar

School supplies list: skschools.org/about-us/news/default-board-post-page/~board/all-school-news/post/school-supplies

Bus routes: infofinderi.com/ifi/?cid=SKSD4RHJMD7GH

Meal menu: skschools.org/departments/food-and-nutrition-services

Family/student portal: 2.saas.wa-k12.net/scripts/cgiip.exe/WService=wskitsas71/seplog01.w

Washington School Report Card: washingtonstatereportcard.ospi.k12.wa.us/ReportCard/ViewSchoolOrDistrict/100244

Stanwood-Camano School District

Website: stanwood.wednet.edu/

School calendar: stanwood.wednet.edu/about/calendar

School supplies list: stanwood.wednet.edu/cms/One.aspx?portalId=73157304&pageId=73776161

Bus routes: stanwood.wednet.edu/departments/transportation

Meal menu: stanwood.wednet.edu/departments/Food_Services

Family/student portal: nwrdc.wa-k12.net/scripts/cgiip.exe/WService=wstanwds71/seplog01.w

Washington School Report Card: washingtonstatereportcard.ospi.k12.wa.us/ReportCard/ViewSchoolOrDistrict/100250

Sumner-Bonney Lake School District

Website: sumnersd.org

School calendar: sumnersd.org/calendar23

School supplies list: sumnersd.org/back-to-school/school-supplies

Bus routes: sumnersd.org/services/transportation/bus-routes

Meal menu: sumnersd.org/services/services/menus

Family/student portal: 2.nwrdc.wa-k12.net/scripts/cgiip.exe/WService=wsumners71/seplog01.w

Washington School Report Card: washingtonstatereportcard.ospi.k12.wa.us/ReportCard/ViewSchoolOrDistrict/100259

T

Tacoma Public Schools

Website: tacomaschools.org

School calendar: tacomaschools.org/fs/pages/494

School supplies list: tacomaschools.org (Click on ‘Schools’ to find your campus, then click ‘About’ for supply list)

Bus routes: tacomaschools.org/fs/pages/420

Meal menu: tacomaschools.org/fs/pages/412

Family/student portal: tacomaschools.org/departments/technology/parentvue

Washington School Report Card: washingtonstatereportcard.ospi.k12.wa.us/ReportCard/ViewSchoolOrDistrict/100261

Tahoma School District

Website: tahomasd.us

School calendar: tahomasd.us/about/calendar

School supplies list: tahomasd.us (Click on ‘Schools’ to find your campus, then click ‘School Resources’ tab for supply list)

Bus routes: tahomasd.us/programs-services/buses

Meal menu: myschoolmenus.com/organizations/1942

Family/student portal: nwrdc.wa-k12.net/scripts/cgiip.exe/WService=wtahomas71/fwemnu01.w

WA State Report Card: washingtonstatereportcard.ospi.k12.wa.us/ReportCard/ViewSchoolOrDistrict/100263

Tukwila School District

Website: tukwilaschools.org

School calendar: tukwilaschools.org/fs/pages/932

School supplies list: tukwilaschools.org/ (Click on ‘Schools’ to find your campus, then click ‘About’ tab for supply list)

Bus routes: tukwilaschools.org/departments/transportation/bus-routes-schedules

Meal menu: tukwila.nutrislice.com/menus-eula

Family/student portal: 2.nwrdc.wa-k12.net/scripts/cgiip.exe/WService=wtukwils71/seplog01.w

Washington School Report Card: washingtonstatereportcard.ospi.k12.wa.us/ReportCard/ViewSchoolOrDistrict/100243

Tumwater School District

Website: tumwater.k12.wa.us

School calendar: tumwater.k12.wa.us/link-one/2024-25-school-year-calendar

School supplies list: tumwater.k12.wa.us (Click on ‘Schools’ to find your campus, then scroll to ‘News & Announcements’ for supply list)

Bus routes: tumwater.k12.wa.us/departments/transportation/general-education-bus-routes

Meal menu: tumwater.k12.wa.us/departments/food-services/menus-nutrition-info

Family/student portal: eaplus.tumwater.wa-k12.net/

Washington School Report Card: washingtonstatereportcard.ospi.k12.wa.us/ReportCard/ViewSchoolOrDistrict/100273

V

Vashon Island School District

Website: vashonsd.org

School calendar: vashonsd.org/Page/2

School supplies list: vashonsd.org/domain/126

Meal menu: vashonsd.org/Page/56

Family/student portal: 2.nwrdc.wa-k12.net/scripts/cgiip.exe/WService=wvashons71/seplog01.w

Washington School Report Card: washingtonstatereportcard.ospi.k12.wa.us/ReportCard/ViewSchoolOrDistrict/100279

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Voter guide: What to know about the WA 2024 primary election

Workers at Seattle's Woodland Park Zoo prepare for possible strike

Woman killed in I-5 hit-and-run crash, WA troopers seek public's help

More in-person work days for Seattle executive branch employees soon

Pierce County deputies disrupt international cockfighting ring in Buckley, WA

Pioneer Fire now a quarter-mile from Stehekin, Level 3 Evacuations in place

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.