Teen arrested in WA after carjacking leads to high school lockdown

A teenage suspect is in custody after a carjacking incident that led to a temporary lockdown at Kentridge High School Thursday morning.

According to the Kent Police Department, at around 9:30 a.m., dispatch received a 911 call from a 27-year-old Newcastle man who claimed he was the victim of an armed carjacking.

The victim told police that the suspect, a teenager posing as an interested car buyer, pulled out a gun shortly after a test drive and during their discussion about the car's price. The suspect then fled the scene.

Police eventually found the stolen car abandoned in the Kentridge High School parking lot. After learning that the suspect had fled into the building, the school was placed on a temporary lockdown.

The teenage suspect was arrested inside the school without further incident.

The Kent Police Department wants the public to know that there is no ongoing threat to students or staff at the school. However, the school will remain in a modified lockdown while police process the scene for evidence.

Authorities have not released any additional information about the suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.