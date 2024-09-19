Man charged in random, violent sexual assault in Kent

article

A Covington man has been charged in connection to a brazen, violent sexual assault that occurred in Kent last weekend.

King County prosecutors have charged 26-year-old Troy Walton with first-degree kidnapping, first-degree attempted rape, second-degree assault with sexual motivation and indecent liberties. These charges stem from a horrific attack that happened in broad daylight near Kent Memorial Park.

According to court documents, around 9:20 a.m. on Sept. 15, a 29-year-old Kent woman was walking along Central Ave next to the park, when Walton ran up behind her and picked her up. Walton told police detectives he carried her off to the bushes and started pulling her pants down.

During the assault, the woman tried to fight him off, so Walton punched her six to eight times, then strangled her until she was unconscious, according to court documents.

Court documents say Walton lifted her shirt and began sexually assaulting her, but the victim woke up and bit his hand, then ran away.

The victim was covered in blood and managed to get herself to safety at Harborview Medical Center.

Police identified the suspect within two days, as he was wearing the same clothes and shoes. Walton admitted the entire attack to police, and "intended on raping the victim," according to court docs.

"She was waking up, uh, and I tackled her and I took her to the bush. I pulled her shirt up and started sucking on her [expletive]. Okay. Then she was just, like, fighting back and stuff, so I punched her in the face, but she kept fighting back, so I eventually just ended up walking away," Walton was recorded saying to detectives, per court records.

When detectives asked if Walton felt bad for what he did, "he responded no."

Walton's last conviction was in Aug. 2024 for fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation. Prosecutors argue that "his violent behavior appears to be escalating."

Walton is currently being held in King County Jail on $750,000 bail.

