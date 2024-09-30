The grand opening of the newest addition to Seattle's Waterfront is happening this weekend, along with some fun activities to celebrate the development.

The Overlook Walk is set to open on October 4. It's a pathway that connects downtown Seattle, Pike Place Market, and the newly revitalized Waterfront Park.

The pedestrian-friendly connection is on the former site of the Alaskan Way Viaduct, boasting stunning views of Elliott Bay, Mount Rainier, and the Olympic Mountains. It hopes to benefit the 500 small businesses, farmers, and artisans that operate within Pike Place Market.

A lively celebration is planned on October 4 at Pike Place Market’s MarketFront for the Overlook Walk's grand opening.

From 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., attendees can see live music performances from the Market's favorite buskers, along with live craft demonstrations by local artisans. Here's who you can expect:

In addition to the music and crafts, there's plenty to see along the Waterfront, MarketFront, and downtown Seattle area. But if you haven't seen the view yet, it's worth checking out!

The link between downtown and the waterfront bridges a vertical gap of nearly 100 feet. Its completion represents the culmination of years of civic planning and partnership.

Construction of Overlook Walk began in the summer of 2022, part of the city’s multi-billion-dollar Waterfront Park redevelopment. Once complete, the park will offer seating, green spaces and a concession space for local businesses, set to open in 2025.

Learn more about the Overlook Walk's grand opening on the Pike Place Market website.

