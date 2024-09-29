WA family grieves deadly overnight SeaTac house fire

A woman is in the hospital and a man is dead after a fire ripped through a house in SeaTac overnight.

FOX 13's Shirah Matsuzawa shows us what's left of the house as their family deals with the tragedy on South 187th Street.

SeaTac house fire

The damage is extensive. The family requested not to appear on camera as this is understandable a difficult time for them.

They remain in shock as they deal with a mom still in the hospital and a father who died on Sunday from injuries related to the fire.

Puget Sound Fire says this happened around 11:15 p.m. on Saturday night, September 28.

The intense heat of the fire also damaged some siding and a window at a nearby house, said Division Chief Public Information Officer Pat Pawlack.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to Puget Sound Fire.

