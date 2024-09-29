3.0 earthquake rumbles Bremerton, WA, second for Puget Sound this week

There was a small earthquake in the Bremerton area on Sunday morning. This follows another earthquake in the Puget Sound region earlier this week.

At 7:49 a.m. on September 29, a magnitude 3.0 earthquake hit Enetai, Washington, according to the United States Geological Survey.

Bremerton earthquake September 29, 2024

USGS scientists report the quake reached depths of 16 miles under the surface of the small Washington town. Did you feel it? if so you can report it on this USGS page.

Earlier this week, a 4.0 magnitude earthquake hit near Victoria, British Columbia on September 26 and could be felt in our backyard here in Seattle.

More information on the Bremerton quake can be found on the USGS incident page.

So far, no damages have been reported for either incident.

