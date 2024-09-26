4.0 magnitude earthquake strikes near Victoria, British Columbia

An earthquake that struck early Thursday morning near Victoria, British Columbia was felt in Washington state.

The Pacific Northwest Seismic Network (PNSN) says the quake was reported at 4:05 a.m. PT about 12 miles northeast of Victoria. It was recorded at a depth of 32 miles.

The quake was felt as far away as Seattle, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). Others reported feeling the quake in Edmonds, Anacortes and Bellingham.

A 4.0-magnitue earthquake struck near Victoria, British Columbia. (USGS)

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

USGS provides information about earthquakes by state and preparedness information, including helpful information for those in Washington.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

