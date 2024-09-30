WA rural broadband upgrades coming for Pierce County residents

Residents in rural areas across Pierce County are set to get high speed internet for the first time.

County officials have entered a partnership with Astound Broadband to bring fiber connections to places like Herron Island, Key Peninsula, and the Nisqually region by the end of 2026.

The $12.1 million plan aims to bring high-speed connection to 3,200 homes in the county. Pierce County is using $7.15 million from President Biden's 2021 American Rescue Plan bill, while Astound is contributing $7.15 million.

"Residents of rural Pierce County deserve access to the same levels of reliable high-speed connectivity that more urban areas have come to expect," said Jared Sonne, Astound Broadband senior vice president and general manager, West Region.

County representatives say the permitting process is underway now, with construction required to be completed on 113 miles of above and below-ground wires by the end of 2026.

There will also be a unique technology emitting microwaves from Key Peninsula ferry terminal to the nearby Herron Island.

"High-speed internet has become a critical infrastructure, which we want all Pierce County residents to be able to access for their business, education and personal pursuits," said Bruce Dammeier, Pierce County Executive.

