Overlook Walk, a new Seattle waterfront landmark, set to open in October

A major milestone in the transformation of Seattle’s waterfront will be reached on October 4 with the public opening of Overlook Walk, an elevated park that will connect downtown with the waterfront.

Built on the former site of the Alaskan Way Viaduct, Overlook Walk is part of the city’s multi-billion-dollar Waterfront Park redevelopment, the largest civic project in Seattle since the 1962 World’s Fair.

Overlook Walk will offer a new pedestrian connection between Pike Place Market, downtown Seattle and the city’s 20-acre Waterfront Park. This iconic public space will feature 360-degree views of Seattle's iconic landmarks, including Elliott Bay, the Olympic Mountains, Mount Rainier and Lumen and T-Mobile Parks.

Mayor Bruce Harrell celebrated the opening, calling it a symbol of Seattle's spirit of innovation.

"Waterfront Park, particularly Overlook Walk, honors our past, highlights Seattle’s innovation and reconnects people with the city’s natural beauty and culture," Harrell said.

The Overlook Walk's completion represents the culmination of years of civic planning and partnership.

Angela Brady, director of the Office of the Waterfront and Civic Projects, emphasized the collaborative effort behind the park's development. "This project reflects our shared vision of a greener, more accessible cityscape," Brady said, crediting partnerships with the Pike Place Market, Seattle Aquarium and Friends of Waterfront Park.

Construction of Overlook Walk began in the summer of 2022, creating the first-ever direct pedestrian link between downtown and the waterfront, bridging a vertical gap of nearly 100 feet. Once complete, the park will offer seating, scenic views and a concession space featuring local businesses, set to open in 2025.

Seattle Center, known for managing civic spaces like the Space Needle, will oversee Overlook Walk’s maintenance and security. Marshall Foster, Seattle Center’s director, highlighted the city's commitment to creating safe, welcoming public spaces for visitors and residents alike.

Featured article

Friends of Waterfront Park, a non-profit dedicated to programming and stewarding the area, anticipates the park will draw locals and tourists, offering an inclusive space for reflection and connection.

More details on public events for the grand opening will be announced soon.

