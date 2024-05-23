Free Seattle Waterfront shuttle service starts this weekend

There will be an easier way to travel along Seattle's Waterfront starting this weekend.

On Friday, May 24, the free Seattle Waterfront shuttle service returns, with several stops from Seattle Center, the waterfront and Pioneer Square.

(Seattle Waterfront)

When will the waterfront shuttle run?

Daily starting Friday of Memorial Day weekend (May 24) through Labor Day (September 2), and maybe beyond, according to the shuttle's website.

What are the hours of operation?

The shuttle runs daily 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

There are two shuttles that will operate on the route from May 24-30. Starting May 31, there will be three shuttles.

What are the shuttle stops?

There are multiple stops on the northbound and southbound legs.

Northbound leg stops:

Stadiums / King Street Station

Pioneer Square

Copperworks (across the street from Pier 56)

Pier 69 / FRS Victoria Clipper / Cruise Ship Terminal

Seattle Center / Space Needle

Southbound leg stops:

Seattle Center / Space Needle

Pier 69 / FRS Victoria Clipper / Cruise Ship Terminal

Pier 56 / Great Wheel

Stadiums / King Street Station

How often does the shuttle arrive at each stop?

A shuttle should pass most stops every 15 minutes.

