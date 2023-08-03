New entry building opens at Seattle's Colman Dock ferry terminal

After six years of work, ferry passengers at Colman Dock will have a new way of entering the Seattle ferry terminal.

Colman Dock's new entry building and elevated pedestrian connector opened Thursday morning for walk-on passengers.

The street-level connections include two elevators and three staircases from Alaskan Way up to the elevated pedestrian connector. Also, the elevated level has 20,500 square feet of public space with benches and new ticket and info booths.

In November, the passenger building opened to passengers taking the Bremerton and Bainbridge Island ferries.

More work continues at the ferry terminal.

Washington State Ferries said it still working on retail and food vendor locations, the entrance from Alaskan and Yesler ways, Marion Street Pedestrian bridge over Alaskan Way and the completion of street, sidewalk and utility work in front of the entry building.

The department work has been working to replace the aging and seismically vulnerable Colman Dock to maintain its critical role as a regional multimodal transportation hub.

Funding for the project was nearly $500 million.