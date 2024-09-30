1 injured, 1 arrested in Tacoma after shooting near Lincoln High School

A teen was injured, and another teen arrested, after a shooting near Tacoma's Lincoln High School on Monday.

According to the police department, the shooting happened near S 37th St and Tacoma Ave S around 11:40 a.m. on Monday. An early investigation suggests two teens got into an altercation, which escalated to a shooting.

The victim was driven to the hospital for treatment, and officials say they are in "stable" condition.

Authorities say the suspect was found and arrested before 4:00 p.m.

Police booked the suspect into Remann Hall for first-degree assault.

FOX 13 Seattle has a crew en route to the scene; we will update this story as more information becomes available.

