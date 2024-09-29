FIFA announces Seattle as 2025 Club World Cup host city

Seattle will now serve as host for major world soccer events in back-to-back years.

FIFA announced Saturday that Seattle's Lumen Field was chosen as a host site for the Club World Cup 2025.

Photo credit: Rod Mar/Seattle Seahawks

The selection comes after the Emerald City was also tapped as a location for FIFA's 2026 World Cup games.

What is the FIFA Club World Cup?

"The expanded 32-team international tournament takes place across the United States next summer and features clubs from every confederation to crown the top club side in the world," says Sounders FC Communications.

The Sounders qualified to participate in the 2025 cup after becoming the first team to take the Concacaf Championship back in 2022.

When is the FIFA Club World Cup?

The games will take place from June 15-July 13 of 2025.

The Sounders say this is the first time in the franchise's 50-year history that the club is competing against UEFA or CONMEBOL teams in competitive action.

Sounders FC General Manager & Chief Soccer Officer Craig Waibel commented, "It’s an honor to represent Seattle and American soccer on this stage. Our team is excited and ready for the challenge."

More information on the games and FIFA's selection can be found on the Sounders FC 2025 Club World Cup announcement page.

