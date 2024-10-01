Seattle Center to serve as fan hub for 2026 FIFA World Cup

The Seattle Center will serve as the main hub for fan activities during the 2026 FIFA World Cup with an announcement set to be made on Tuesday morning.

Peter Tomozawa, the CEO of Seattle FIFA World Cup 26, said the choice of location follows in the footsteps of the 1962 World's Fair with Seattle Center being the destination spot for large events with Seattle on the world stage.

"We've been talking about the legacy of the World Cup in 2026, and we've been looking at the 1962 World's Fair, and the legacy of that is the Seattle Center. And so for us to be able to continue that tradition, the legacy of the gathering there is just phenomenal. Such an iconic place, the views of the Space Needle right behind the fan festival, it's going to be incredible," Tomozawa said.

Seattle joins Los Angeles as the only cities guaranteed to host a U.S. Men's National Team game during the World Cup in group stage play. Los Angeles will host two of the U.S. matches, with Seattle getting the third game in group play.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Aerial vertical rendering

Seattle Center will be the spot the city will have to cater to fans that aren't able to attend the games. While full plans are still in the works, big screens will be available to watch the games along with local food and entertainment options available.

Seattle Skyline and Space Needle, Puget Sound, Great Northwest. (Photo by Joe Sohm/Visions of America/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

"It's really going to be the event outside the stadium," Tomozawa said. "It's where fans can gather to watch the game on a big screen. We'll have food, food trucks featuring local food. We'll have musicians, we'll have different acts … we'll have local artists singing, and yeah it's going to be fantastic. We're actually speaking with the Seattle Center folks about how we might incorporate jointly with the other things that go on that time of the year."

Tomozawa said he was able to attend the Olympics in Paris this summer and believes the World Cup will allow Seattle to shine to the rest of the world much like Paris did for the Olympics.

"What a privilege that was. It was amazing," Tomozawa said. "The star of the show, honestly, of the Olympic Games, was the city itself. And I really expect the star of the World Cup, Seattle 2026, will be the city itself.

Tomozawa will be joined by Seattle mayor Bruce Harrell, Seattle Center director Marshall Foster, and Tammy Canavan, the president and CEO of Visit Seattle at an 11 a.m. press conference at Seattle Center on Tuesday to formally announce the plans for the event.

